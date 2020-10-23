Notorious B.I.G's unreleased 1997 freestyle featured in new Pepsi advert

Notorious B.I.G's unreleased 1997 freestyle featured in new Pepsi advert. Picture: Getty

A rare, unreleased freestyle from the late rapper, Notorious B.I.G, has been revealed.

By Tiana Williams

In celebration of Notorious B.I.G.'s posthumous induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pepsi has paled tribute to the late rapper in their recent commercial.

The Pepsi advert includes an unreleased freestyle from the rapper, which sees the late Brooklyn-bred rapper rap about his appreciation for the soda.

In the advert, Biggie can be heard rapping: "Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly / Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling / Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty," he raps on the song.

The freestyle was originally recorded at D&D Studios with DJ Enuff back in 1997. However, it has been given a remaster for the animated commercial.

The Notorious B.I.G (aka Biggie Smalls) tragically passed away on 9 March 1997. Picture: Getty

According to Variety, Pepsi worked closely with two of Biggie's closest collaborators, Cey Adams and DJ Enuff. Pepsi also got 'Antnamation' on board for the animation.

At the end of the commercial, there is a message about Biggie's upcoming induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, set to take place on Nov 7th.

When Biggie is inductied to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he will become the second solo hip-hop artist to be included, alongside Tupac Shakur.

T-Rex, the Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode are other artists set to be inducted at the virtual ceremony this year.

Watch the Pepsi commercial featuring Biggie's unreleased freestyle above.