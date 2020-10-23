Notorious B.I.G's unreleased 1997 freestyle featured in new Pepsi advert
23 October 2020, 14:21 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 14:22
A rare, unreleased freestyle from the late rapper, Notorious B.I.G, has been revealed.
In celebration of Notorious B.I.G.'s posthumous induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pepsi has paled tribute to the late rapper in their recent commercial.
Mary J. Blige recalls first time meeting "sweet and fun" Biggie
The Pepsi advert includes an unreleased freestyle from the rapper, which sees the late Brooklyn-bred rapper rap about his appreciation for the soda.
In the advert, Biggie can be heard rapping: "Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly / Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling / Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty," he raps on the song.
The freestyle was originally recorded at D&D Studios with DJ Enuff back in 1997. However, it has been given a remaster for the animated commercial.
According to Variety, Pepsi worked closely with two of Biggie's closest collaborators, Cey Adams and DJ Enuff. Pepsi also got 'Antnamation' on board for the animation.
At the end of the commercial, there is a message about Biggie's upcoming induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, set to take place on Nov 7th.
When Biggie is inductied to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he will become the second solo hip-hop artist to be included, alongside Tupac Shakur.
T-Rex, the Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode are other artists set to be inducted at the virtual ceremony this year.
Watch the Pepsi commercial featuring Biggie's unreleased freestyle above.