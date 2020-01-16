Diddy screams in the street after Biggie gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 50-year-old celebrated The Notorious B.I.G.'s prestigious new accolade.

The Notorious B.I.G. has become the latest rapper to be inducted into the the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame - and Diddy wants the whole world to know.

After the late rapper was honoured with a spot on this year's prestigious list alongside fellow musical legends Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails, Diddy took to social media to share the news.

"Biggie, you did it!!" he screamed in the streets, adding, "You did it mother f***er! What the f***!"

Diddy, 50, couldn't contain his excitement at The Notorious B.I.G.'s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Picture: Instagram

The Notorious B.I.G. - whose real name was Christopher Wallace - has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Getty

Speaking directly to the camera, Diddy exclaimed, "Special announcement for you all! Notorious big is going to be inducted to the Rock and Roll motherf***ing hall of fame!"

Biggie's hit song 'Juicy' was appropriately playing in the background of the video, as Puff sounds off the clip by looking at the sky and taking to his old friend. "Miss you, kid," he says.

Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, becomes the first rapper to be inducted since the late Tupac Shakur received the accolade in 2017.

Congrats, Biggie!