Diddy screams in the street after Biggie gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

16 January 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 17:21

The 50-year-old celebrated The Notorious B.I.G.'s prestigious new accolade.

The Notorious B.I.G. has become the latest rapper to be inducted into the the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame - and Diddy wants the whole world to know.

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"

After the late rapper was honoured with a spot on this year's prestigious list alongside fellow musical legends Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails, Diddy took to social media to share the news.

"Biggie, you did it!!" he screamed in the streets, adding, "You did it mother f***er! What the f***!"

Diddy, 50, couldn't contain his excitement at The Notorious B.I.G.'s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Diddy, 50, couldn't contain his excitement at The Notorious B.I.G.'s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Picture: Instagram
The Notorious B.I.G. - whose real name was Christopher Wallace - has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Notorious B.I.G. - whose real name was Christopher Wallace - has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Getty

Speaking directly to the camera, Diddy exclaimed, "Special announcement for you all! Notorious big is going to be inducted to the Rock and Roll motherf***ing hall of fame!"

Biggie's hit song 'Juicy' was appropriately playing in the background of the video, as Puff sounds off the clip by looking at the sky and taking to his old friend. "Miss you, kid," he says.

Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, becomes the first rapper to be inducted since the late Tupac Shakur received the accolade in 2017.

Congrats, Biggie!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Diddy News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to LL Cool J on his birthday

Snoop Dogg shares heartfelt tribute to LL Cool J: "He's why I'm still here"

Snoop Dogg

Wendy Williams has apologised about her cleft lip joke on Twitter

Wendy Williams apologises for "offensive" cleft lip joke after brutal backlash
Kylie Jenner has trademarked 'Kyle Con' sparking rumours of a potential beauty event.

Kylie Jenner trademarks 'Kylie Con' and fans are convinced she's launching a beauty event
Stormzy admits he still wants to marry ex girlfriend Maya Jama

Stormzy still wants to marry ex Maya Jama despite highly-publicised split

Stormzy

Trending

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Will Smith will be dropping an album

Will Smith hints that he's dropping a new album

The Game has thrown shade at Future and Lori Harvey's relationship on Twitter

The Game 'trolls' Future and Lori Harvey with shady tweet about "trading girlfriends"

Future

Chris Brown announces 'INDIGO' album mini movie

Chris Brown teases new Indigo "mini-movie" in since-deleted Instagram post

Chris Brown

Lil Dicky has revealed he is working on his album

Lil Dicky new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more