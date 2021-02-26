Where is Suge Knight now? His bankruptcy and prison sentence explained

Suge Knight has never been charged for the Biggie and Tupac murders. Picture: Getty/PA

Suge Knight’s name has been mentioned in a number of conspiracy theories surrounding the killings of Biggie Smalls and Tupac, but where is he now?

Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G, has undoubtedly become one of the most iconic artists in hip hop history and a new Netflix documentary is set to explore the life of the late legend.

The film titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell will feature interviews and footage of the late rapper, as well as chats with friends and family of the 'Big Poppa' star.

With Biggie and Tupac’s killings falling six months apart from one another, their untimely deaths have often posed questions to people all over the world, with many wondering if the killings were linked.

Many conspiracy theories also suggest that Suge Knight was involved in the murders, but did he ever get charged? And where is he now?

Let’s take a look…

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is dropping on March 1st. Picture: Netflix

Suge Knight was the CEO of Death Row Records. Picture: Getty

Where is Suge Knight now?

Despite a number of rumours and accusations, Suge Knight nor anyone else for that matter, has ever been formally charged for the rap icons’ deaths.

The former music executive and CEO of Death Row Records had a number of huge talents signed to his label, including Tupac, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg - which the latter two ended up leaving following Tupac’s untimely death in 1996.

In the late 90’s up until the early 2000s, Knight spent a few years in prison for assault convictions and associated violations of probation.

He was initially on probation after assaulting two rappers in 1992 at a Hollywood recording studio.

Suge Knight is currently serving a hefty prison sentence. Picture: PA

In 2015, Knight, who was also declared bankrupt in 2008, crashed his car into two men, one of whom was Terry Carter, the co-founder of Heavyweight Records, and a friend of his.

He ended up killing Terry, whilst the second person and filmmaker - Cle Sloan - suffered injuries to his head and foot.

Some witnesses claimed that Suge had followed the pair after an argument on the Straight Outta Compton film set, with claims it looked intentional.

In 2018, Suge pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, which has now seen him into a 28-year long prison sentence - 22 years for the hit and run charge and a following six years for it being a third strike with his run-ins with the law and violating probation.

He is now serving his prison sentence at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

