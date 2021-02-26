All of Biggie Smalls’ nicknames explained: From The Notorious B.I.G to Frank White & Big Poppa

Biggie Smalls had a number of stage names and aliases over the years. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is set to drop on Netflix soon and we’ve rounded up all of the nicknames of the hip hop legend, from Frank White to The Notorious B.I.G & more.

Fans of The Notorious B.I.G have been excited about watching the upcoming documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, following the rap legend’s life.

As we’re set to hear from some of his closest friends such as Diddy, as well as Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, the new film will delve into a new take on the life of the rap legend.

Leading up to the release of the new documentary, we’ve rounded up all of the ‘Juicy’ star’s nicknames and their meanings behind them.

Netflix is dropping a new documentary about Biggie Smalls. Picture: Netflix

Why is he called Biggie Smalls?

Aside from The Notorious B.I.G, the ‘Hypnotize’ star’s most common name is Biggie Smalls.

He actually got this name after a gang leader from the 1975 movie, Let’s Do It Again.

‘Big’ is also a nod to his childhood nickname, which he was often called.

Biggie Smalls had a number of nicknames. Picture: Getty

What does The Notorious B.I.G stand for?

Probably the most widely-known name for Biggie Smalls, real name Christopher Wallace, is The Notorious B.I.G.

He ended up changing his initial stage name, Biggie Smalls, to The Notorious B.I.G, with the rapper previously stating that B.I.G stood for ‘Business Instead of Game’.

Why did Biggie Smalls call himself Frank White?

The hip hop star’s alias, Frank White, was actually inspired by another film, King of New York.

The 1990 movie’s main character was a drug lord called Frank White, played by Christoper Walken, and was referred to as the ‘King of New York’, which is a nickname often given to Biggie throughout his career due to his legendary status and impact on the rap and hip hop scene.

Why did Biggie call himself Big Poppa?

Most Biggie fans will know that ‘Big Poppa’ was a huge hit by the rapper, taken from his first album, Ready To Die.

The music video of the track takes place in a nightclub, where the hip hop artist raps about impressing women with his fame and status, adding that he opts for his romantic partners to call him by that nickname.

