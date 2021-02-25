When is the 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' documentary out on Netflix?

A new Biggie documentary is dropping on Netflix, and fans can't wait to catch an inside look into the career of one of hip-hop's most well-known stars.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell drops on Netflix on Monday 1st March, 2021, and focuses on the rise and fall of the 'Juicy' rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace.

According to Netflix, the documentary celebrates his life of The Notorious B.I.G through rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

The documentary focuses on the rise and fall of the 'Juicy' rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace. Picture: Netflix

The special features interviews with some of the most central figures in Biggie's life, from his mother Voletta Wallace to his mentor Diddy, so the documentary is a must-watch for all rap fans.

In the trailer for the hotly anticipated documentary, Diddy - aka Sean Combs, who signed Biggie to his label Bad Boy Records in the early nineties - can be heard saying, "Biggie blew up overnight. You have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from."

Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, told the streaming giant, "This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death.

"It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered."

Biggie, sometimes know as Biggie Smalls, fathered two children before his untimely death in 1997 - daughter T'yanna, born August 8, 1993, and son Christopher George Latore "C. J." Wallace Jr., born October 29, 1996.

C.J. Wallace, the son of Biggie R&B singer Faith Evans, is now an actor, who landed his breakthrough role when he was cast in the 2009 biopic Notorious about his father, where he starred as a young Biggie.

Biggie and Faith, one of hip-hop's most iconic power couples, got married in 1994 after knowing each other for just eight days before tying the knot.

He was also romantically involved with daughter T'yanna's mother Jan Jackson, and rappers Lil' Kim and Charli Baltimore.

The documentary features snippets of Biggie performing and hanging out with his friends, and gives an inside look into the rockier, darker parts of his career.

