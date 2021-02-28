Biggie Smalls family: From his kids to his parents & widow Faith Evans

28 February 2021, 10:00

The Notorious B.I.G's family appear in the Netflix documentary about his life.
The Notorious B.I.G's family appear in the Netflix documentary about his life.

‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’ is dropping on Netflix on March 1st and here’s everything you need to know about The Notorious B.I.G’s family, from his son and daughter to his parents and widow, Faith Evans.

Fans of The Notorious B.I.G have been gearing up to watch the new documentary on the legendary rapper’s life, which will drop on March 1st.

The documentary titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, will delve into the rapper’s early life and career, as told by his close friends including Diddy, as well as his mother.

Who killed Biggie Smalls? Was Suge Knight involved in the murder?

Fans will also get an insight into his family life, with his children and wife, Faith Evans.

So, who is Biggie’s mother? How many kids does he have and how long was he married to Faith?

Who are Biggie Small’s parents?

Voletta Wallace is heavily featured in the new documentary about her late son, Biggie Smalls.
Voletta Wallace is heavily featured in the new documentary about her late son, Biggie Smalls. Picture: Netflix

Biggie - real name Christopher Wallace - was an only child, born to parents Voletta Wallace and Selwyn George Latore.

The ‘Juicy’ rapper’s father left their family when the artist was only two years old, leaving Voletta to raise Biggie as a single mother.

Voletta was a preschool teacher and worked two jobs whilst raising her son, and has now gone on to make a fortune following her work in the creative industry, after the untimely killing of the rapper.

She is reportedly worth around $40 million (£28.3 million) after producing the legendary 2009 film, Notorious, about Biggie’s life, as well as writing a book titled Biggie: Voletta Wallace Remembers Her Son Biggie.

Biggie's daughter T'yanna was only 3 years old when he was killed.
Biggie's daughter T'yanna was only 3 years old when he was killed. Picture: Netflix

How many kids does Biggie Smalls have?

Biggie Smalls has a son and a daughter.
Biggie Smalls has a son and a daughter. Picture: PA

Biggie has two children, a daughter named T’yanna Wallace and a son named Christopher Jordan (CJ) Wallace.

T’yanna was just three years old when her father died, and was Biggie’s first child, who he had with his high school sweetheart, Jan Jackson.

CJ was only five months old at the time of Biggie’s death and is also the son of the ‘Hypnotize’ rapper’s wife at the time of passing, Faith Evans.

CJ, 24, has gone on to follow his family in being a creative, participating in movie and music projects - he even played a young Biggie in the Notorious film, produced by his grandmother.

26-year-old T’yanna is reportedly now an aspiring fashion designer.

Who is Biggie Smalls’ wife Faith Evans?

Faith Evans and Biggie Smalls were married for three years.
Faith Evans and Biggie Smalls were married for three years. Picture: Getty

Biggie had a high-profile relationship with R&B singer, Faith Evans and they were married from 1994, until his death in 1997.

At the time of the rapper’s death, the couple were separated as it was said they had a very turbulent relationship, with a heavy amount of rumours that Biggie had been unfaithful during their marriage.

The pair first met at a photo shoot and got married only eight days later! Speaking about their relationship with Vibe magazine, Biggie previously said: “I married her after knowing her eight days and I was happy. That was my baby.

“At the same time, with us being so spontaneous, we did it backwards. Maybe she won't admit it, but I will. We should have got to know each other and then got married. The relationship kind of dissolved, but we're still going to be friends."

