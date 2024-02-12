Is Alicia Keys married & who is her husband Swizz Beatz? Inside their relationship timeline
12 February 2024, 14:50
Who is Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz and how long have they been married for? Inside their relationship.
Listen to this article
Alicia Keys surprised fans with appearing at Usher's halftime show at the Super Bowl 2024, and talk has turned to her love life.
The singer performed If I Ain't Got You and My Boo with Usher, with her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz in attendance.
So, who is Swizz Beatz, have they got any kids together and how long have they been married? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is Alicia Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz?
Swizz Beatz's real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, and he is a DJ and record producer.
The 45-year-old has produced hits for the likes of Beyonce, DMX and Busta Rhymes.
How long have Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz been married?
Alicia and Swizz Beatz have known each other since they were teenagers, with the pair marrying in 2010.
Swizz responded to Alicia's Super Bowl appearance in an Instagram post: "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium."
"Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic."
How many kids have Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz got?
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have two children together, both boys.
Egypt Daoud Dean was born in October 2010 and their youngest, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December 2014.
Swizz Beatz has four children from other women.