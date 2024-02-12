Is Alicia Keys married & who is her husband Swizz Beatz? Inside their relationship timeline

12 February 2024, 14:50

Alicia Keys has to remind her kids she is in fact cool

Who is Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz and how long have they been married for? Inside their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alicia Keys surprised fans with appearing at Usher's halftime show at the Super Bowl 2024, and talk has turned to her love life.

The singer performed If I Ain't Got You and My Boo with Usher, with her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz in attendance.

So, who is Swizz Beatz, have they got any kids together and how long have they been married? Here's everything you need to know.

US singer-songwriter Usher (L) and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys perform during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024
US singer-songwriter Usher (L) and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys perform during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is Alicia Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz?

    Swizz Beatz's real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, and he is a DJ and record producer.

    The 45-year-old has produced hits for the likes of Beyonce, DMX and Busta Rhymes.

    Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been married since 2010.
    Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been married since 2010. Picture: Getty

  2. How long have Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz been married?

    Alicia and Swizz Beatz have known each other since they were teenagers, with the pair marrying in 2010.

    Swizz responded to Alicia's Super Bowl appearance in an Instagram post: "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium."

    "Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic."

    Alicia Keys pictured with Swizz Beatz in 2010.
    Alicia Keys pictured with Swizz Beatz in 2010. Picture: Getty

  3. How many kids have Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz got?

    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have two children together, both boys.

    Egypt Daoud Dean was born in October 2010 and their youngest, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December 2014.

    Swizz Beatz has four children from other women.

    Alicia Keys with son Genesis.
    Alicia Keys with son Genesis. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher touring the UK in 2024?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act 2: New music & album confirmed, release date & tracklist

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act 2: New music & album confirmed, release date & tracklist

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Ice Spice Dating History

Ice Spice dating history: From Drake & Caleb McLaughlin to Pete Davidson

Features

Trending

How much did Usher get paid for his Super Bowl halftime show?

How much did Usher get paid for his Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher’s complete Super Bowl setlist: songs and who will be performing with him

Usher’s complete Super Bowl setlist: songs and special guests

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Usher ‘set to marry’ long-term girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas following Super Bowl halftime show

Usher ‘set to marry’ long-term girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas following Super Bowl halftime show
Squid Game season 2: release date, cast & trailer

Squid Game season 2: release date, cast & trailer

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working