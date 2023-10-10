Are Aitch and Girlfriend Lola Thompson Still Together?

10 October 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 16:40

Aitch enjoys basketball game

Are Aitch and Lola Thompson still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans have started speculating that rapper Aitch and his girlfriend, model Lola Thompson, have broken up.

The 23-year-old rapper shot to fame after releasing hit singles including 'Taste' and 'Baby', and confirmed rumours he was dating Aussie Lola earlier this year.

However, after fans did some sleuthing, some have suggested that the pair may have called it quits.

Fans are speculating that Aitch and his girlfriend Lola Thompson have broken up.
Fans are speculating that Aitch and his girlfriend Lola Thompson have broken up. Picture: Instagram

  1. Are Aitch and Girlfriend Lola Thompson Still Together?

    So far, neither Aitch or Lola have confirmed speculation that the pair have broken up, and it is just based on rumours by fans.

    However, in a post by gossip page The Shade Borough, the page noticed that Aitch and Lola have unfollowed each other.

    Aitch still follows Lola's second account, but it seems that they have not interacted with each other's posts for a few weeks.

    Aitch is famously from Manchester.
    Lola Thompson is a model from Sydney, Australia. . Picture: Instagram

  2. Have Aitch and Lola Thompson unfollowed each other?'

    As of October 2023, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

    When Instagram page The Shade Borough posted the news, fans took to the comments to share their opinions.

    "They are the reason why I started to believe in love again!" as another quipped: "Awwww I liked them together."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

XX 'Drake The Type Of Guy' Memes That Are Going Viral

21 'Drake The Type Of Guy' Memes That Are Going Viral

Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

What is Drake's Net Worth and is he a Billionaire?

What is Drake's Net Worth and is he a Billionaire?

Drake's baby mamma Sophie Brussaux shares tattoo tribute to the rapper

Drake's baby mamma Sophie Brussaux shares tattoo tribute to the rapper

Trending

Who is Stormzy dating? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more

Who is Stormzy dating in 2023? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2024? Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Drake

Who is the Voice in Drake's 'Daylight' In 'For All The Dogs'? Inside Adonis' First Rap Feature

Who is the Voice in Drake's 'Daylight' On 'For All The Dogs'? Inside Adonis' First Rap Feature

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working