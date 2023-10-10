Are Aitch and Girlfriend Lola Thompson Still Together?
10 October 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 16:40
Aitch enjoys basketball game
Are Aitch and Lola Thompson still together?
Fans have started speculating that rapper Aitch and his girlfriend, model Lola Thompson, have broken up.
The 23-year-old rapper shot to fame after releasing hit singles including 'Taste' and 'Baby', and confirmed rumours he was dating Aussie Lola earlier this year.
However, after fans did some sleuthing, some have suggested that the pair may have called it quits.
So far, neither Aitch or Lola have confirmed speculation that the pair have broken up, and it is just based on rumours by fans.
However, in a post by gossip page The Shade Borough, the page noticed that Aitch and Lola have unfollowed each other.
Aitch still follows Lola's second account, but it seems that they have not interacted with each other's posts for a few weeks.
Have Aitch and Lola Thompson unfollowed each other?'
As of October 2023, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
When Instagram page The Shade Borough posted the news, fans took to the comments to share their opinions.
"They are the reason why I started to believe in love again!" as another quipped: "Awwww I liked them together."