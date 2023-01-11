Who is Aitch's rumoured girlfriend Lola Thompson? Age, Instagram & more revealed
11 January 2023, 16:43
Here's everything we know about Aitch's rumoured girlfriend Lola Thompson.
Aitch has been spotted with the Australian beauty Lola Thompson, which has led fans to believe that they are dating.
Lola posted a loved-up snap of the two on social media, prompting a frenzy of rumours over their relationship.
Aitch 'confirms' relationship with new girlfriend Lola Thompson
But who is Lola Thompson? Here's everything we know.
Who is Lola Thompson?
Lola Thompson is an Australian model and influencer.
According to her TikTok bio, she is of Jamaican and Australian heritage.
Aitch was seen commenting on one of Lola's posts and said "Woooooaaaaahhhhh", to which she replied with love heart emojis.
How old is she?
It has not been revealed how old Lola Thompson is.
However, we can presume that she is in her twenties from her social media profiles and the age of her peers.
What is her Instagram?
Lola can be found on Instagram underneath the handle @lolathompson.
She currently has over 100,000 followers, which is likely to increase now she is speculating to be dating the 'Baby' rapper.
Thompson posts an array of content including lifestyle reels, outfit pics and snaps with friends.
How long have her and Aitch been dating for?
So far, it is unconfirmed how long Lola and Aitch have been rumoured to be dating for.
However, the rapper has liked pictures of the model dating back to September 2022, when she was in London according to her Instagram.
In December 2022, she also used Aitch's song '100x' as a TikTok sound.