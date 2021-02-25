Tekashi 6ix9ine weight loss: Before and after photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine shows off drastic weight loss in shock photos. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The "TROLLZ" rapper shared images of his weight loss journey. Here are some before and after photos of his transition.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has revealed the real reason behind his social media hiatus. While many fans noticed the star had been more distanced than usual, nobody knew exactly why - until his shock announcement.

On Wednesday (Feb 24) the 24-year-old rapper revealed that he had taken a break from social media to focus on his health.

The "GOOBA" rapper had gained a large amount of weight while under home confinement after his release from prison, and wanted to do something about it.

Tekashi returned to Instagram consistently in February after keeping it lowkey on social media since September 2020.

The rapper was reportedly hospitalised after overdosing on diet pills a month later.

So, what actually happened? Why did Tekashi 6ix9ine ditch social media?