Tekashi 6ix9ine sued over child sex case

Picture: Getty

The rapper is being sued over a 2015 underage sexual video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued over his 2015 criminal case where he pled guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance.

The 'GOOBA' rapper, 24, was prosecuted after filming and sharing explicit sexual videos involving a minor. Now, the woman who claims she was the one in the video is suing him.

As reported by TMZ, the woman, who goes by Jane Doe, is suing 6ix9ine for allegedly sexual busing her at a party back in 2015, when she was just 13 years old.

As well as being underage, Doe claims she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and wasn't able to consent to 6ix9ine and his friend, Tay Milly, making three sexually explicit videos, which she says were posted online.

Doe is suing 6ix9ine and Tay Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress.

Back in October 2018, 6ix9ine was sentenced to four years probation after taking a plea deal, in which he admitting to filming the videos.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, the Brooklyn rapper appeared to downplay his actions, saying, "I was 18 at the time. Am I this 40-year-old Jeffrey Epstein type?"

In response to the new development, 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said the rapper will "defend the lawsuit vigorously" after he's served.