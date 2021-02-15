Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation

The rappers nearly got physical after clashing outside an Atlanta nightclub on Sunday (14 Feb).

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill came face-to-face on Sunday morning (14 Feb) outside a nightclub in Atlanta, and things got pretty heated.

The pair ran into each other in the venue's parking lot as Meek, 33, was leaving, when the 24-year-old 'GOOBA' rapper began shouting expletives at him.

Both rappers started exchanging insults whilst being held back by security teams and entourages, with both Meek and Tekashi filming the altercation from their angle.

WARNING: Explicit language in the video below.

Meek tweeted after the incident, "69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf".

"We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol" he wrote in follow-up tweet.

"Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol," he added, "Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf."

He also quote-tweeted a video of the incident, writing, "The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!"

Elsewhere, Tekashi wrote on Instagram, "Stop letting these rappers lie to you! They to [sic] tough for security @meekmill running around with police."

Tekashi and Meek have long-standing beef which dates back to 2019. Meek has repeatedly criticised Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, for cooperating with federal investigators following his 2018 arrest.

Meek tweeted at the time, "I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets!

"That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

Tekashi was arrested and charged for multiple racketeering, drug trafficking and weapons charges at the end of 2018. He served two years in prison and was released to home arrest last April, with his home arrest ending in July.