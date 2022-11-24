Maya Jama shares cryptic cheating post amid Stormzy reconciliation rumours

The TV presenter was spotted speaking with her ex Stormzy last week, and has now posted some cryptic messages on social media about relationships...

Maya Jama has left fans speculating on her relationship status after she shared some cryptic quotes about cheating to her Instagram account.

This comes a week after Jama and her ex Stormzy were spotted talking together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Jama and Stormzy split in 2019 after four years of dating, but rumours are flying around that the exes have rekindled their romance.

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years until 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Maya, 28, posted lyrics to Bun Fi Bun by IQ and Stefflon Don which contained the following: "When your man Is cheating / You call on me / When your man Is cheating / Baby come u can f*ck pon him."

Part of the song played in the background as Maya captioned the story: "This song has me in a chokehold. Only Jamaicans can make these lyrics sound romantic."

She also uploaded another separate quote which read: "In life you have 2 choices. U can lean wit it or U can rock wit it."

Jama posted this to her Instagram story last night. Picture: Instagram

Maya's postings come amid claims that Jama and Stormzy reignited their romance after being spotted together at last week's GQ Men of the Year awards.

The pair were reportedly seen talking to one another in a quiet corner, before leaving separately mere minutes apart.

Stormzy and Maya's relationship came to an end after the rapper allegedly cheated on her.

Stormzy and Maya Jama are now on good terms. Picture: Getty Images

Maya's team confirmed to The Mirror last week that the former flames were not back together after the new wave of dating rumours resurfaced.

Stormzy and Maya are both single, after the TV presenter called off her engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons a couple of months ago.

Who knows what is in store for the former couple!...