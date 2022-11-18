Every time Stormzy has mentioned Maya Jama since their split

"I've tried and I've tried, but I just can't hide from you, love" - Hide and Seek

"She was standin’ in her dress / And she was lookin’ like an angel / Her eyes took away my breath" - Firebabe

"My nephew's still asking for his Aunty Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya" - Lessons

"I knew a woman more wonderful than a Disney one / I lost my heart, I just wondered if you could give me one?" - Lessons

Here are some of the lyrics thought to be about Jama and Stormzy.

The 2019 album 'Heavy is the Head' features many lyrics about the couple, as well as some of his new songs.

Maya Jama has been the topic of many songs from Stormzy, despite never being named specifically.

Interviews and Quotes from Stormzy about his split

In Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy, he opened up about the break up candidly.

The rapper revealed that the break-up was "probably the biggest catalyst" for his growth as a person.

"It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you," Stormzy continued.

Stormzy will release 'This Is What I Mean' next week. . Picture: Press

Also in the interview, Stormzy said that his breakup is "probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have."

The rapper also opened up about the breakup in an interview with GQ magazine, where he admitted that the breakup was "really heavy on his heart."

He said: I'd never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy."

Maya was engagaed to Ben Simmons this year but called it off. . Picture: Getty Images

The 29-year-old continued: "So what is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals.

"Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?"

Here's hoping that the couple reunite, but only time will tell!