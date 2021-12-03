Rihanna addresses rumours that she's pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby

The singer has spoken out on claims that she's pregnant with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky's child.

Rihanna has spoken out after rumours of her being pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky's baby went viral earlier this week.

Fans speculated that the 'Work' singer was carrying the couples first child, after pointing to her body language in new photos from a Barbados event.

Rihanna attends the Declaration of the Republic and Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday (Nov 30) Rihanna was declared a national hero of Barbados as the country celebrated its transition to an independent republic.

Photos of the star holding her hands together below her stomach circulated online, with many fans claiming that the star was trying to hide her baby bump.

Well, Rihanna herself has put the rumours to bed. The singer denied the rumours while responding to a fans DM on Instagram.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!?" the fan wrote to Rihanna. "True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.” the fan added.

Rihanna responds to fan asking about the pregnancy rumours. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna responded, writing: "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”.

The Barbadian singer has seemingly made light of the continuous rumours of her being pregnant.

Rihanna's fan reveals her DM she shared with the singer. Picture: Instagram

However, some fans were angered by the pregnancy rumours, claiming they're "insulting" and "disrespectful".

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Every time Rihanna gains 5 pounds y’all say she’s pregnant omg relax" while another sarcastically joked: "Rihanna just became the first person to be pregnant for 6 consecutive years."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion on Sept 13, 2021. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked rumours that they were dating when they were spotted filming what appeared to be a music video in the Bronx, New York City, on July 10.

In May this year, A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship – and the pair have been going from strong ever since.