Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami's beef explained

What's going down between Yung Miami and Nicki Minaj? Here's everything explained.

Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami are beefing due to a remark made on the one-half of City Girls' talk show with fellow rapper Summer Walker.

The show is due to drop today, May 25, however Nicki Minaj's reaction to the teaser on social media has caused a rift between the two rappers.

So, what is the beef between Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami? Here's everything we know.

Nicki has been beefing with Yung Miami. Picture: Getty

The drama started after Yung Miami shared a preview of her new Caresha Please episode with Summer Walker, where she uses the phrase, “Let’s get into something, chile!”

Nicki then took offence and declared that she has been using the same phrase on her own show Queen Radio for some time.

She then tweeted Diddy, Yung Miami's on/off boyfriend that she was not appreciating the phrase being "borrowed."

Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what's really the problem??? 🤔 cause I definitely didn't get that from you LOL 😂 "let's get into some thing Chile" actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo https://t.co/qBIOlNVkES — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 24, 2023

"Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my s*** drafted in my HEAD B*CH" tweeted Nicki, 40.

Yung Miami was quick to respond to Nicki's post, and retweeted it and added: "Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what’s really the problem???” she wrote.

"Cause I definitely didn’t get that from you LOL [laughing emoji] ‘let’s get into some thing Chile’ actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo."

Yung Miami pictured with Diddy. . Picture: Getty Images

Nicki responded: “Caresha now you know damn well [laughing emojis] ‘gay slang” is the first go-to nowadays. Let’s discuss it on #QueenRadio chile. If not, I’m hittin Puff right now. You know he used to manage me right?

Now it’s my man my man my man [laughing face emoji] Puff what up? Hit my line chi @Diddy."

Yung Miami ended the chat there with: “Yeah I’m On my way to his house im Finna call you when I get there."

This is not the first time that Nicki and City Girls have had drama. There has been a rift between them for years, including aimed tweets, blocking allegations and diss tracks.

It seems that they had squashed this beef in February 2022 when Nicki tweeted that she would "move on & make new memories" with JT and Yung Miami.