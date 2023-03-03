Nicki Minaj 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's the meaning behind Nicki's latest track 'Red Ruby Da Sleeve'.

Nicki Minaj is back with her latest single 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze'!

The song details how Nicki states her superiority over other female rappers in the game, and uses a sample from a Hip-Hop classic.

Released through Young Money, the track interpolates the 2003 hit 'Never Leave You' by Lumidee.

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of Nicki Minaj's 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze'.

'Red Ruby Da Sleeze'

The title of this song bares a lot of meaning as well as the lyrics. It represents a new alter-ego created by Nicki.

Red Ruby is confident that she's the queen of American rap - and coming for those who believe have her level of success.

'these wannabe Chun-Li's'

Nicki is possibly rapping as her alter-ego, Chun-Li in this song. This character represents female power to Nicki - and it seems she thinks everyone wants a piece.

However, Nicki could be calling out other female rappers for emulating her performance.

'Bad gyal don't die-die-die (Brr)'

Nicki is exclaiming here how she is labelled the 'Bad Guy' of rap in the industry.

Nicki mentioned a roach, Karen, horse and botched face... 👀👀 Let's fck GOOO pic.twitter.com/C3KyX2UMDn — CHUNLEON🆕 (@AyoChunleon) March 3, 2023

'Cause b*tches couldn't walk in my Crocs'

Nicki is referring to her May 2021 post where she returned from her social media hiatus. She posted to Instagram and Twitter sporting a pair of pink Crocs. The image went viral, with sales of Crocs increasing by 4900%.

Here are the full lyrics for 'Red Ruby Da Sleeve' below:

Only on them C’s if it’s breeze (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve

These wannabe Chun-Li’s, anyway, 你好 (Nǐ Hǎo, uh-oh)

Who the f**k told b* *hes they was me now? (Uh-oh, ooh)

I knew these b* *es was slow, I ain’t know these b* *es senile (Ooh)

Married a shooter case you n**as tried to breathe loud (Brr-brr)

Boom your face off, then I tell him, “Cease fire”

I’m the AB side

Seven-hundred on them horses, when we fixin’ to leave (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

But I don’t f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves

(Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Gotta be careful when I do it, it’s flips all in the whips

It’s 40’s with 30 clips, FN’s with the switch

Guacamole with taco, waitin’ on El Chapo

Came in the Rolls and left low in a Tahoe

Bad gyal don’t die-die-die (Brr)

Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta

Real one lick a shot-ta-ta

She my lil’ vibe, my lil’ ah-ah-ah

Bad gyal don’t run from nobody, like ah

Rude boy want me touchin’ on his body, like ya

Boy affi dead if he ever diss me

You know what to do if he ever miss me

I stay with my na-na-na-na-na-na-na

His ex hit him, he like “Na-na-na-na-na-na-na”

He want the bad gyal sleeze like that

Well, I’m a tease like that

Ill na-na-na-na-na-na-na

He told me bring him that na-na-na-na-na-na-na

We don’t be Karen like Donna, na-na-na-na-na

I love it when he grab my cheeks like that, why I’m a freak like that?Bad gyal don’t die-die-die

Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta

Real one lick a shot-ta-ta

She my lil’ vibe, my lil’ ah-ah-ah

Bad gyal don’t run from nobody, like ah

Rude boy want me touchin’ on his body, like ya

Boy affi dead if he ever diss me

You know what to do if he ever miss meWhen the Queen leave, b* *es wanna come out like a cockroach (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Until I’m cookin’ in the kitchen like a pot roast

That new Spectre, we don’t fill pot holes (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Dorito b* *es, mad that they nachos

Shout out my vatos

Shout out to hoes that’s watchin’ me like Movados (Click, click, click)

All them, all them botched face photos, why would you post those?Make a gyal duppy since I heard you like my ghost hoes

Big truck but I’m alone like Post though (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Call Malone and tell him I’m goin’ postal (Brr)

These b* *es rappin’ like my blooper roll (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Desert eagle if your n**a actin’ super bold

(Got ’em, got ’em) Got ’em like “Uh-oh”

Gun fingers like n**as doin’ the bogle, ya f**in’ bozo

That .40 cal a make ’em dance like a go-go

Super Fakks, that’s word to Super CatWe ah rude gyal youth and we nuh tek back we chat

‘Cause b* *es couldn’t walk in my Crocs, that’s word to Dundee

Just a bunch of airheads like Kelly Bundy

Man these bi* *es so slow, man, they slower than sloths (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Six-hundred horse, how you gone catch the boss?

Caught ’em with they hand out, tryna catch the sauce (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Thierry Mugler flow tryna cut the cloth

See the difference is I run businesses (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

If I ain’t employ you, then what ya business is?

I’ll have staff roll up like what the business is? (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

“Oh, you don’t know that my n**as kill witnesses?”

Bad gyal don’t die-die-die

Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta

Real one lick a shot-ta-ta

She my lil’ vibe, my lil’ ah-ah-ah

Bad gyal don’t run from nobody, like ah

Rude boy want me touchin’ on his body, like ya

Boy affi dead if he ever diss me

You know what to do if he ever miss me, yeah

If you want me to stay

I’ll never leave