Kanye West slammed for 'working with alleged abuser Marilyn Manson' on Donda 2

The rapper has come under fire after being spotted "in the studio" with Marilyn Manson, working on his upcoming album.

Kanye West fans have slammed the rapper for continuing to work with Marilyn Manson – who has been accused of sexual abuse and battery by 16 women since February 2021.

Fans are outraged that Ye is working with Manson, who is facing lawsuits filed by four women.

Although Ye received backlash after working with Marilyn Manson on his Donda track “Jail Pt. 2”, he is reportedly still working with him for his upcoming album.

DaBaby, Kanye West and Marilyn Manson perform during the Kanye West Donda event on August 26, 2021. Picture: Getty

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, producer Digital Nas revealed that he has spotted Manson in the studio for Donda 2 sessions.

“I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” Digital Nas told the publication. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2" he added.

The producer also said Ye and Manson have developed a “crazy dynamic” together, further detailing that Ye “wants Marilyn to play what he makes” when they’re working together.

Nas claims that Ye builds on excerpts as part of a process he compared to the 2013 album Yeezus.

Giving his thoughts on Ye's potential reasoning for working Manson, Digital Nas connected it all to religion.

“I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that,’” he said.

More than 16 women have accused goth rocker Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse and battery since February 2021. Picture: Getty

In regards to the pair working together on Donda 2, fans are not happy. One Twitter user wrote: "Kanye reaching a whole new level of toxicity in 2022" while another added: "It’s a pass from me".

A third Twitter user wrote: "Ye taken a massive L for this. I will not be listening to the album tbh".

See fan reactions to West working with Manson on Donda 2 below.

So he’s cool with a rapist in the studio as long as he makes good beats? — Will (@mrrufasi) February 1, 2022

at some point we gotta realize our fav artists r horrible ppl — Rudy Fernandez (@jobachamberlin1) February 1, 2022

Ye working with Manson caused uproar as he performed at several Donda performance events last year and was recently pictured hanging out with the Ye and his new girlfriend Julia Fox.

In October, Manson appeared at Ye's Sunday Service along with Justin Bieber for a prayer.

The 'Gold Digger' rapper was scrutinised shortly after by Ashley Morgan Smithline, who has accused Manson of psychological and sexual abuse.

“It makes me sick,” Smithline told People at the time. “How is this the world we live in?”