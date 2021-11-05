Kanye West slams #MeToo movement while defending Marilyn Manson and Donald Trump

After receiving backlash for having Marilyn Manson at Sunday Service, Kanye has responded slamming the #MeToo movement

Kanye West has had an eventful 24 hours. From bringing back Sunday Service to shaving his eyebrows off, he's been very busy this past week.

But last night, Kanye continued to shock fans everywhere after appearing on the podcast Drink Champs, criticising the #MeToo movement whilst defending his choice to have alleged abuser Marilyn Manson involved in last week's Sunday Service.

The Chicago native told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN: "All the Me Too—like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got cancelled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song".

He continued: "They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago".

"And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind control we’re in".

Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been fuelled with abuse claims for years.

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco alleges that he used ‘drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from her on multiple occasions’ and violated sex trafficking laws.

His former fiancé Evan Rachel Wood claims he brainwashed and groomed her writing on Instagram: ‘He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.’

aBaby, Kanye West and Marilyn Manson perform during the Kanye West Donda event In Chicago back in August. Picture: Getty

Marilyn Manson's alleged victim Ashley Morgan Smithline slammed Kanye West earlier this week for having Marilyn involved in the show telling People Magazine "he's enabling a rapist & abuser".

Ashley is currently in the middle of a legal battle with Manson after she sued the singer alleging physical violence and psychological and sexual abuse.

Several fans reacted to Manson being at Sunday Service on social media expressing their disappointment in Kanye.

One fan wrote: "how’s kanye west gunna have daughters and be handing about with alleged rapist and raging misogynist marilyn manson".

Another commented: "yeah idk man. kanye just doesn't do it for me anymore. before when he didn't care about being "cancelled" he at least stood for something. platforming that freak marilyn manson just to say he can and people can't do anything is so f****** lame.".

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower. Picture: Getty

Kanye also went onto discuss feuding with Drake, why he regrets signing Big Sean and John Legend, his marriage to Kim Kardashian-West and why he's still supports Donald Trump stating:

"I still got a red hat on today. I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand".

Watch Kanye's full interview with Drink Champs HERE.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.