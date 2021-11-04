Kanye West slammed for inviting alleged abuser Marilyn Manson to his Sunday Service

Following the return of Sunday Service, Kanye West has received backlash for Marilyn Manson's involvement

Kanye West and Sunday Service are back in hot water following the latest appearance of Marilyn Manson at the surprise show on Halloween.

Joined by Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson, the trio were photographed together praying, which not only confused but annoyed fans follow the several allegations of rape and sexual assault against Manson.

The photos, which surfaced on Twitter, has seen fans express their disappointment with Marilyn's appearance.

One fan wrote: "Justin Bieber, Kanye, and Marilyn Manson leading a prayer circle together and casting out demons in the name of Jesus is hands-down the weirdest s*** I’ve seen this week".

Another commented: "The way Kanye is trying to redeem Marilyn Manson’s rapist ass is disgusting…. 🤢🤢".

Marilyn Manson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Picture: Getty

Marilyn Manson's alleged victim Ashley Morgan Smithline has slammed both Kanye West and Justin Bieber telling People Magazine they were "enabling a rapist & abuser" and the overall experience was "just like being traumatized again".

Ashley is currently in the middle of a legal battle with Manson after she sued the singer alleging physical violence and psychological and sexual abuse.

Also according to the magazine, Justin Bieber was not informed that Marilyn Manson was also attending Kanye's Sunday Service.

Kanye, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson Donda's Chicago listening event In Chicago. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time Manson has stood beside Kanye as he made an appearance with him and DaBaby at Donda's Chicago listening event in Chicago last month.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye last month, started the weekly Sunday Service back in January 2019 in the run-up to the release of his ninth studio album Jesus Is King.

Celebrities such as Katy Perry, Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf have all been attendees to Sunday Service in support of Kanye and his gospel choir congregation.

