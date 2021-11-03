Kanye West shocks fans after rapper rocks shaved off eyebrows

Kanye West shocks fans after rapper rocks shaved off eyebrows. Picture: Getty

The rapper was spotted with no eyebrows during his Sunday Service alongside Justin Bieber.

Kanye West has shocked fans after images surfaced of his new look at Sunday Service. The rapper appeared to have shaved his eyebrows and was rocking an all-white outfit.

On October 31, images emerged online of the Jesus Walks rapper singing alongside Roddy Richh and Justin Bieber performing songs from his new album Donda including "Hurricane" and "No Left Child Left Behind".

Kanye West was spotted at the State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

After some fans reacted hilariously to the first images of the 44-year-old rapper "looking tired" leaving a veteran's charity Run For The Wall at Nobu Malibu alongside Pusha T.

A fan took to Twitter to express their thoughts along with photos of the rapper.

Whilst one fan wrote: 'Made him age by like 10 years 😂😂'

Another fan add: 'He’s getting ready to go Super Saiyan 3, it’s giving Rihanna from Sledgehammer'.

Some fans added that: 'Us Geminis are the most misunderstood and judged. He’s just expressing'.

Fair play.

Kanye’s thought process: “maybe if I shave my eyebrows, I’ll be cool like Goku when he was a super saiyan 3” pic.twitter.com/nPPvRaSwoU — 💤𝐑𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐊𝐞𝐧 💤|| CEO of Sailor Moon (@RyloKen67) November 2, 2021

However not all of Kanye's fans were loving the new look as some were considered for him and his mental health.

One fan wrote: 'This is concerning, he’s defo going through something'.

Another added: 'Kanye shaved his eyebrows off my mans lost it'.

And some fans weren't even shocked at all: 'I'm in bits that this is even classed as news 😂 Celeb life must be so wild if you can't even shave your brows off in peace'.

Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian-West has been busy running around with new rumoured interest Pete Davidson ever since she hosted Saturday Night Live on last month.

The first time fans started speculating a Kim and Pete romance was after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL on October 9.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage.