Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been "living apart for a year"

31 July 2020, 10:22

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been living apart for a year.
Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have reportedly been living separated for a year amid their alleged marriage troubles.

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced?

The KKW Beauty owner, 39, is said to have been living at the couple's palatial Calabasas, Los Angeles home while the 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper, 43 is thought to have been based at his $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been "living apart for a year".
Pictures of Kim looking upset during a reunion with Kanye - who continues his controversial run for presidency - in Wyoming surfaced this week as speculation continues to bubble that the pair are facing troubles in their marriage.

Kim was later spotted returning to Los Angeles by herself, a week after the rapper embarked on a chaotic tweeting spree and made bold claims about his wife and her family.

Kim Kardashian responds after Kanye West apologises for divorce tweet

According to reports, Kanye lives at the ranch while Kim visits "about once every five weeks" with their four children; North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

"Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids," a source claims.

"When together, things are fine between them but they haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is."

The couple - who wed in 2014 - were spotted engaged in an intense conversation in Wyoming earlier this week.
During his Twitter tirade, Kanye claimed he'd been trying to divorce Kim since November 2018 after she met up with rapper Meek Mill at a hotel to discuss prison reform.

He also claimed Kris Jenner was ignoring his calls and hailed her a "white supremacist", dubbing her "Kris Jong Un".

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he tweeted on July 20. "If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why."

The tweets came after West broke down in tears during his first presidential campaign rally. The rapper explained during an emotional anti-abortion speech that Kim had considered aborting their oldest daughter North, seven.

"My mom saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," Kanye told the audience. "I almost killed my daughter."

