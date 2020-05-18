How many UK number ones has Drake had and what are his biggest songs?
18 May 2020, 15:26
The Canadian rapper has dominated the UK charts with songs like 'Toosie Slide' and 'One Dance'.
Drake is one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation, but exactly how many number ones has the Canadian rapper scored in the UK?
Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more
The 33-year-old 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker - whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham - has a talent of flying to the top of the charts worldwide; in particular, the UK has always had a special place in its heart for him since his So Far Gone days.
Drake has had five UK numbers ones at present, but he's sure to add to that with the upcoming release of his sixth studio album.
-
'Toosie Slide'
Drake scored his fifth UK number one with 'Toosie Slide' on the 8th May 2020.
The single spent one week at number one and rose in popularity due to the viral dance of the same name, which rocketed on video-sharing app TikTok.
In the song's music video, Drake performs the 'Toosie Slide' dance moves around his luxury Toronto mansion, giving fans a sneak-peak into his lavish abode.
-
'In My Feelings'
'In My Feelings' earned Drake his fourth UK number one on 20th July 2018.
With its bouncy tempo and iconic "Keke, do you love me?" lyric, the song spent four weeks at number one in the UK and became one of the most beloved songs on Drake's fifth album 'Scorpion'.
US rap duo City Girls provide additional vocals on the track, and rose further in popularity due to its viral dance challenge, created by Shiggy.
-
'Nice For What'
'Nice For What' scored Drake his third UK number one after topping the chart on 13th May 2018.
11 Drake 'Nice For What' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption
The R&B-inspired song spent one week at number one, and famously samples Lauryn Hill's 1998 song 'Ex-Factor'.
The music video features appearances from a whole host of powerful famous women including: Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Jourdan Dunn, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi and Zoe Saldana, to name a few.
-
'God's Plan'
Drake's 'God's Plan', the mammoth lead single from his 2018 album 'Scorpion', flew to number one in the UK on 26th January 2018.
'God's Plan' spent a whopping nine weeks at number one and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2019.
The song also broke Apple Music's first-day streaming record and was the platform's most streamed song of the year.
-
'One Dance' feat. Wizkid and Kyla
Drake scored his first ever UK number one on 15th May 2016 with his smash hit 'One Dance' featuring Wizkid and Kyla.
The colossal song spent a staggering thirteen weeks at number one and was pretty much the soundtrack to the summer of 2016.
'One Dance' was the best-performing single worldwide of 2016, and remains one of the best-selling singles of all-time.
Interestingly, the song never had a music video, meaning that its streaming numbers were through the roof.