How many UK number ones has Drake had and what are his biggest songs?

Picture: Getty

The Canadian rapper has dominated the UK charts with songs like 'Toosie Slide' and 'One Dance'.

Drake is one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation, but exactly how many number ones has the Canadian rapper scored in the UK?

The 33-year-old 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker - whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham - has a talent of flying to the top of the charts worldwide; in particular, the UK has always had a special place in its heart for him since his So Far Gone days.

Drake has had five UK numbers ones at present, but he's sure to add to that with the upcoming release of his sixth studio album.