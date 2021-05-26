Who is Drake's stylist Luisa Duran? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more revealed

Does Drake have a new girlfriend? Here's everything that went down between the rapper and his stylist Luisa Duran.

Drake fans have gone wild after rumours that the rapper has a new girlfriend emerged on the internet.

The dating rumours were sparked when a viral photo went around of the rapper caressing a mystery woman's waist.

But, after doing a bit of digging, we've discovered the photo was shared by Drake's stylist Luisa Duran. But what actually happened? And Who is she?

Who is Drake's stylist? Drake’s stylist's name is Luisa Duran. The pair have known each other for 10 years. The stylist is said to be in her 30's, but her exact age has not been disclosed on the internet. According to Duran's LinkedIn bio, she is also a freelance makeup artist and has worked with numerous celebrities such as; Timothée Chalamet, Lamorne Morris, Nelly Furtado, Drake and more. Luisa Duran has worked for A-list celebrities and has worked with well-established publications. Picture: Instagram/@miss_duran Duran has been responsible for some of the sharpest looks from Drake's red carpet looks, award ceremony attire and magazine covers. She has also styled Drake for numerous music videos, including "Laugh Now Cry Later", "No Guidance" and "In My Feelings". Luisa’s editorial work has been featured in W Mag, British Vogue, Russian Vogue, ELLE UK, ELLE Mexico, Tank and Fader. She has worked with some of the industries top photographers. Apart from being a stylist, Luisa is also a coffee shop owner. Her business is called Mercury Espresso. Luisa Duran is a coffee shop owner. Her business is called 'Mercury Espresso'. Picture: Instagram/@mercuryespresso

Is Drake dating Luisa Duran? Fans suspected that Drake is in a new relationship after a photo of him, holding a woman's waist went viral on social media. People were quick to assume Drake had gotten a new girlfriend, after recently being caught up in Naomi Sharon's alleged affair scandal. Drake holds a woman's waist in a photo that went viral, leading many to think he is in a new relationship. Picture: Instagram Drake's stylist Luisa Duran was later identified as the mystery woman in the photo. On Tuesday (May 25) Duran shared the photo on her Instagram, amongst other sweet photos of herself and the rapper. In the now-deleted post, Duran paid tribute to Drake for winning the 'Artist of the Decade' at the Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Instagram/@miss_duran The post was a tribute to Drake, after receiving the 'Artist of the Decade' award at the Billboard Music Award. She wrote: “Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me.” Sophie Brussaux is Drake's baby mama. The pair welcomed their son Adonis Graham in 2017. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter While fans discovered who the woman was in the photo, it still did not stop them from speculating whether she dating the rapper. One fan on Twitter wrote: "Drake has a girlfriend", while another fan added "Drake's girlfriend looks just like Sophie". Many fans have drawed comparisons between Duran and Drake's baby mama Sophie Brussaux. Duran allegedly denied the “new girlfriend” or dating rumours in an Instagram post. However, her account is now private.

What is Luisa Duran's Instagram? Luisa Duran's Instagram account handle is @miss_duran. The stylists account has over 1.5K followers. She often shares photos of her work, including photos of Drake. The star recently made her Instagram private following rumours that she is dating Drake.