Drake fans go wild after rapper poses with stylist in intimate photo

26 May 2021, 13:03

Drake and Stylist
Drake and Stylist. Picture: Getty, Instagram @miss_duran

Drake fans have taken the internet by storm after a photo posted by his stylist Luisa. Relationship rumours began to spread as pair were called out for looking cosy.

Drake's stylist created a buzz on social media last night, after posting a picture of her and the star looking very close.

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Rumours began almost immediately that this could be the rapper's new girlfriend.

Drake has been romantically linked to his stylist Luisa Duran.
Drake has been romantically linked to his stylist Luisa Duran. Picture: Instagram/Luisa Duran

Kelly Augustine, celebrity stylist and judge on The Shade Room’s 'THICK HOUSE' commented: "He has a type huh" underneath the publications post.

Another bold fan claimed "She looks just like his baby mama", referring to the mother of the superstars son Adonis.

Despite the stylists caption that reads "you are truly like a brother to me", critical fans have called the two out for the pics pose.

One fan commented "who holds a brother like dat" whilst another has jumped to the Hotline Bling rappers defence claiming "A lot of people, Drake and Nicki hold each other like that and they never even dated".

Drakes stylists instagram caption
Drakes stylists instagram caption. Picture: Instagram @miss_duran

Some fans seemed angry at the star and have taken to The Shade Room's comments to accuse him of "pretending to like black girls".

Others have used his own lyrics against him - saying "I thought he liked his woman BBW", referring to a lyric from his feature in Nicki Minaj's 2014 hit 'Only'.

The stylist and coffee shop owner has shared pictures with Drake before, however this appears to be the first time she has boldly shut down any hint of rumours regarding a romance between the two.

The multi-Grammy winning artist is known for his romances, having dated stars such as Rihanna and Serena Williams.

