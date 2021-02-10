Does Drake have siblings? Does the rapper have a sister?

Does Drake have siblings? Does the rapper have a sister? Picture: Getty/Instagram

Is Drake a triplet? Here's everything we know about Drake and his siblings.

Drake has always shown that he's a family man, often sharing photos of himself with his mother Sandi Graham, and his father Dennis Graham.

While the Canadian rapper is openly brings his parents along with him to award shows, premieres and other public events, the rapper has never openly clarified whether he has siblings or not.

The "Laugh Now, Cry Later" rapper often pens songs in honour of his mother and his father has made several appearances in his videos. It is clear Drizzy really does appreciate his parents.

But does he have siblings? and if so, how many?