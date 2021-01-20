Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album leaked lyrics
20 January 2021, 15:48
Fans are convinced Drake subliminally shared lyrics to a potential song from 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Drake fans are highly anticipating his upcoming his album 'Certified Lover Boy', set to drop this month.
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features
While there has been speculation about who Drake has collaborated with, which artists may feature on the album and potential leaked songs – there are still more theories swirling around.
Although not much is set in stone, Drake did appear to drop some lyrics that may appear on his sixth studio album...
What are the lyrics from Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'?
Drake fans are convinced the Canadian rapper leaked lyrics to his upcoming album 'Certified Lover Boy'.
On Sunday (Jan 3) Drake took to his Instagram story to share a powerful message with his followers.
The note, which seemed to be written in his phone notes, read: “Can’t love someone more than they love themselves / Can’t respect someone more than they respect themselves".
“And def can’t want more for someone than they want for themselves / That’s all self work.”
After the rapper shared the post, his lyrics went viral on social media, with many fans speculating that it may be lyrics from a track off the album.
One fan wrote "Album lyrics", while another added "He's going to kill us with R&B".
From the content of the lyrics, fans assumed there would be a lot of R&B tracks on the album.
Fans are still guessing when Drake will release the project. According to American singer/songwriter and record producer, Charlie Puth, Drake will be dropping his album this week.
In a now-deleted tweet, Charlie wrote "Drakes dropping on the 21st".
The same day, Drake shared a photo of himself in the studio, readying the album.
