Inside Drake's 35th Narcos-themed birthday party in Los Angeles

The '6 God' rapper had a star-studded costume party in L.A to celebrate His 35th Birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake did it big with his birthday celebrations, hosting a Narcos-themed party in Los Angeles.

On Saturday (Oct 23) the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper saw his 35th birthday in with family, friends and loved ones at his costume party.

Drake dresses up in his cowboy attire for his 35th birthday party. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

The 35-year-old rapper channeled his inner cowboy, rocking a tan fringe jacket along with his white stetson hat.

He completed the look with a two-toned denim suit, with a shirt and bottoms. The party went down at the popular venue Goya Studios in L.A.

Drake decorated the venue with a lighted-up OVO owl, to make the venue his own for the night.

French Montana captures Drake on the dance floor during his birthday party. Picture: Instagram/@frenchmontana

The 'Girls Want Girls' rapper went with "Chico Amante" as the theme, which translates to "lover boy" – simply to mirror his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy.

The party also featured several huge boxes, full of cocaine-esque bricks, printed with the theme phrase.

French Montana shows off the Narcos-themed party in full effect. Picture: Instagram/@frenchmontana

Drake was joined by star-studded guests for his birthday celebration, by J. Cole, French Montana, Offset, Jack Harlow, Larsa Pippen, Luka Sabbat, Future, and many more celebrity friends.

His father Dennis Graham was also present to celebrate his son's 35th.

The four-time Grammy award winner was also met with celebratory messages from his famous friends on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the goat," Nicki Minaj wrote on her Story. "Happy bday my brother" DJ Khaled wrote on his post. "More life more blessings my brother," wrote Future.

"Happy mother f– birthday to the goat my twin @champagnepapi this s— 4life n after," wrote French Montana, who also performed at the event. "See you in a few we turning up tonight" he added.

Drake toasts to his 35th birthday at his Narcos-themed party. Picture: Instagram/@saliimthedream

Earlier this month, Drake celebrated his son Adonis' 4th birthday with a car-themed party. "Adonis races into 4," read a sign at the birthday party.

Drake had Bugs Bunny from Space Jam: A New Legacy stop by at Adonis party.

"TEACHA MORE LIFE KID," Drizzy wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his son.

Drizzy welcomed Adonis with Sophie Brussaux in October 2017. The rapper mentioned Adonis on his new album Certified Lover Boy.

"I been hot since the birth of my son," Drake rapped on the projects first track "Champagne Poetry,"before adding: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

Are you into themed parties? Let us know @capitalxtra