Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained

What are the full lyrics to Majid Jordan ft Drake 'Stars Align'

[Intro: Drake]

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh



[Chorus: Drake]

I know you been searchin' for someone

To make you happy and get the job done

You said you needed a man with money

But I can't be there, so will you still care?

I know you been searchin' for someone

To make you happy and get the job done

You said you needed a man with money

But I can't be there, so will you still care?



[Verse 1: Drake]

Freaky girl, Aries sign

I'm gonna try and get it right this time

I just really need a place and time

I was just starin' at your face online

I wanna rock right now if it's time

I just did a double and it tasted fine

Can't afford no more wasted time

I'm tryna show you bein' patient is not my vibe, not my vibe

I'm tryna link on some ASAP vibes

I never really had a patient side

I'm tryna rock right now if the time is right, time is right

To make you and I the thing that last through the night

[Chorus: Drake, Majid Al Maskati]

I know you been searchin' for someone (Searchin' for someone)

To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)

You said you needed a man with money

But I can't be there, so will you still care?

I know you been searchin' for someone (Searchin' for someone)

To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)

You said you needed a man with money

But I can't be there (Yeah), so will you still care?



[Bridge: Drake]

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh



[Verse 2: Majid Al Maskati]

Freaky girl, Libra sign

I know how you get when the stars align

I know how you get when the full moon shine

I know how you need space and your time, space and time

I'm tryna rock right now if it's time

Know about your sign 'cause it's close to mine

I know we can be the same sometimes

I know you need healin'

Know you rollin' off of the real thing

Know you passed down with these other things

Know that you didn't mean to ruin my week

Know what you meant when you said those things

Know you mean well when you say your peace

Know you even though you don't know me

Know you already

[Chorus: Drake, Majid Al Maskati]

I know you been searchin' for someone

To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)

You said you needed a man with money

But I can't be there, so will you still care? (Searchin' for someone)

I know you been searchin' for someone

To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)

You said you needed a man with money

But I can't be there, so will you still care?