Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained

22 October 2021, 17:55

Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained
Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align'? What do they mean?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Majid Jordan has enlisted Drake on their new track “Stars Align". The OVO Sound signees collaborated with Drizzy, once again, on their new album Wildest Dreams.

Adele reveals Drake approves of her upcoming album '30'

The Toronto-based duo of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman previously worked with Drake on 2013’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home." Now they're back with another hit.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to "Stars Align".

"I know you been searchin' for someone/To make you happy and get the job done" - Drake

Drake is being open and honest with his love interest and letting her know that he understand that she has been searching for someone.

However, in the next lyric he sings "You said you needed a man with money/But I can't be there, so will you still care?"

The rapper is expressing that he knows the girl wants someone who will have money, but he's away a lot due to making the money. He's asking the girl if she will still care, even if he can't be there all the time.

"Freaky girl, Aries sign/I'm gonna try and get it right this time" - Drake

Drake shouts out ladies of the Aries sign, adding that he is going to try to correct all his wrongdoings and make things right with his love interest.

"Freaky girl, Libra sign/I know how you get when the stars align/I know how you get when the full moon shine" - Majid Al Maskati

In this lyric, Majid Al Maskati shouts out women of the Libra sign. He's using astrology and zodiac signs to express that he knows why his love interest is the way they are.

  1. What are the full lyrics to Majid Jordan ft Drake 'Stars Align'

    [Intro: Drake]
    Woah-oh-oh
    Woah-oh-oh

    [Chorus: Drake]
    I know you been searchin' for someone
    To make you happy and get the job done
    You said you needed a man with money
    But I can't be there, so will you still care?
    I know you been searchin' for someone
    To make you happy and get the job done
    You said you needed a man with money
    But I can't be there, so will you still care?

    [Verse 1: Drake]
    Freaky girl, Aries sign
    I'm gonna try and get it right this time
    I just really need a place and time
    I was just starin' at your face online
    I wanna rock right now if it's time
    I just did a double and it tasted fine
    Can't afford no more wasted time
    I'm tryna show you bein' patient is not my vibe, not my vibe
    I'm tryna link on some ASAP vibes
    I never really had a patient side
    I'm tryna rock right now if the time is right, time is right
    To make you and I the thing that last through the night

    [Chorus: Drake, Majid Al Maskati]
    I know you been searchin' for someone (Searchin' for someone)
    To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
    You said you needed a man with money
    But I can't be there, so will you still care?
    I know you been searchin' for someone (Searchin' for someone)
    To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
    You said you needed a man with money
    But I can't be there (Yeah), so will you still care?

    [Bridge: Drake]
    Woah-oh-oh
    Woah-oh-oh
    Woah-oh-oh

    [Verse 2: Majid Al Maskati]
    Freaky girl, Libra sign
    I know how you get when the stars align
    I know how you get when the full moon shine
    I know how you need space and your time, space and time
    I'm tryna rock right now if it's time
    Know about your sign 'cause it's close to mine
    I know we can be the same sometimes
    I know you need healin'
    Know you rollin' off of the real thing
    Know you passed down with these other things
    Know that you didn't mean to ruin my week
    Know what you meant when you said those things
    Know you mean well when you say your peace
    Know you even though you don't know me
    Know you already

    [Chorus: Drake, Majid Al Maskati]
    I know you been searchin' for someone
    To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
    You said you needed a man with money
    But I can't be there, so will you still care? (Searchin' for someone)
    I know you been searchin' for someone
    To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
    You said you needed a man with money
    But I can't be there, so will you still care?

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Prince Jackson weighed in on the Drake and MJ debate

Michael Jackson’s son Prince responds to his father being compared to Drake
Chris Brown and Drake are being sued for copyright over their 2019 collab 'No Guidance'

Chris Brown and Drake sued for copyright infringement over ‘No Guidance’
Drake has launched his golf collection

Drake's Nocta golf collection: Products, how to buy & more

Fans are compared the two artists

Drake fans debate whether he's 'bigger than Michael Jackson in his peak'
Who is Drake's rumoured new girlfriend Johanna Leia?

Who is Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia? Age, height & Instagram revealed

More News

Cardi B and Penn Badgley: Netflix's 'You' star and rappers' relationship timeline

Cardi B and Penn Badgley: Rapper and Netflix's 'You' star relationship timeline

Cardi B

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Kylie has shared adorable moments from her pregnancy

11 photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump

Kylie Jenner

Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut

Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut
Drill rapper M24 'sentenced to 6 months in prison for possessing a knife'

Drill rapper M24 reportedly jailed for six months over knife possession