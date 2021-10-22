Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained
22 October 2021, 17:55
What are the lyrics to Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align'? What do they mean?
Majid Jordan has enlisted Drake on their new track “Stars Align". The OVO Sound signees collaborated with Drizzy, once again, on their new album Wildest Dreams.
The Toronto-based duo of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman previously worked with Drake on 2013’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home." Now they're back with another hit.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to "Stars Align".
"I know you been searchin' for someone/To make you happy and get the job done" - Drake
Drake is being open and honest with his love interest and letting her know that he understand that she has been searching for someone.
However, in the next lyric he sings "You said you needed a man with money/But I can't be there, so will you still care?"
The rapper is expressing that he knows the girl wants someone who will have money, but he's away a lot due to making the money. He's asking the girl if she will still care, even if he can't be there all the time.
"Freaky girl, Aries sign/I'm gonna try and get it right this time" - Drake
Drake shouts out ladies of the Aries sign, adding that he is going to try to correct all his wrongdoings and make things right with his love interest.
"Freaky girl, Libra sign/I know how you get when the stars align/I know how you get when the full moon shine" - Majid Al Maskati
In this lyric, Majid Al Maskati shouts out women of the Libra sign. He's using astrology and zodiac signs to express that he knows why his love interest is the way they are.
What are the full lyrics to Majid Jordan ft Drake 'Stars Align'
[Intro: Drake]
Woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh
[Chorus: Drake]
I know you been searchin' for someone
To make you happy and get the job done
You said you needed a man with money
But I can't be there, so will you still care?
I know you been searchin' for someone
To make you happy and get the job done
You said you needed a man with money
But I can't be there, so will you still care?
[Verse 1: Drake]
Freaky girl, Aries sign
I'm gonna try and get it right this time
I just really need a place and time
I was just starin' at your face online
I wanna rock right now if it's time
I just did a double and it tasted fine
Can't afford no more wasted time
I'm tryna show you bein' patient is not my vibe, not my vibe
I'm tryna link on some ASAP vibes
I never really had a patient side
I'm tryna rock right now if the time is right, time is right
To make you and I the thing that last through the night
[Chorus: Drake, Majid Al Maskati]
I know you been searchin' for someone (Searchin' for someone)
To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
You said you needed a man with money
But I can't be there, so will you still care?
I know you been searchin' for someone (Searchin' for someone)
To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
You said you needed a man with money
But I can't be there (Yeah), so will you still care?
[Bridge: Drake]
Woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh
[Verse 2: Majid Al Maskati]
Freaky girl, Libra sign
I know how you get when the stars align
I know how you get when the full moon shine
I know how you need space and your time, space and time
I'm tryna rock right now if it's time
Know about your sign 'cause it's close to mine
I know we can be the same sometimes
I know you need healin'
Know you rollin' off of the real thing
Know you passed down with these other things
Know that you didn't mean to ruin my week
Know what you meant when you said those things
Know you mean well when you say your peace
Know you even though you don't know me
Know you already
[Chorus: Drake, Majid Al Maskati]
I know you been searchin' for someone
To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
You said you needed a man with money
But I can't be there, so will you still care? (Searchin' for someone)
I know you been searchin' for someone
To make you happy and get the job done (Getting the job done)
You said you needed a man with money
But I can't be there, so will you still care?