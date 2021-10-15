Adele reveals Drake approves of her upcoming album '30'

The singer reveals what went down when she played Drake her upcoming new album '30'.

Adele has fans ever so excited for her upcoming album after releasing its first single 'Easy On Me' today.

While many are highly anticipating the '30' album release and can't wait to hear what the project brings, one star has already heard it – none other than rapper Drake.

Drake was the first artist to hear Adele's upcoming new album '30'. Picture: Getty

In a recent interview with Capital FM, Adele revealed that Drizzy was the first to exclusively hear her sought after album.

'30' will be Adele's first album release following her six-year hiatus. The ballad singer's upcoming album will be released on November 19.

While speaking to Roman, Sonny and Sian on Capital Breakfast, Adele said: “I played it to Drake last year when he was in town”

“And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really.”

After the presenters reacted to Adele mentioning Drake so causally, she laughed: “Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?’ “Let me just pick that name off the floor” she joked.

The 'Hello' singer continued: “It’s always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life.

People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me. I feel like I’m gonna give people what they’ve been missing while I’ve been away.”

While Drake has approved of Adele's new album, he also celebrated his "best friends" new single release.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Drake shared a photo of Adele with a caption which read: ""One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single @adele WOIIII."

Drake congratulates Adele on the release of her single 'Easy On Me' on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Adele and Drake have mutually shared admiration for each other on social media, as they're close friends. They have been spotted together several times over the years.