Adele reacts to fan asking about her body count on Instagram Live

The singer's response to a fan asking her about her body count, has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

Adele has been interacting with her fans on Instagram Live ahead of her upcoming new album '30' release.

The 33-year-old pop star took part in a Instagram Live Q&A with fans, when she was asked a bizarre question about her "body count".

While most of the stars fans were asking questions about the upcoming album and her new music, one fan took another route.

On Saturday (Oct 9) during the Instagram Live session, a follower asked Adele: "What is your body count?" which usually refers to the number of people somebody has had sex with.

The hitmaker looked baffled at the intimate question and asked: "What's my body count? What does that mean?"

While Adele was confused about the invasive question, fans who understood could took to social media to express their thoughts.

Some fans took the question in a serious manner, arguing that people should not be asked to disclose the amount of people she has slept with.

Other fans thought Adele's reaction to the question was hilarious.

One person tweeted: "Still screaming. They asked Adele her body count on live. Zero decorum out here…"Another wrote: "Now who asked adele what her body count was… y'all are sick."

A third wrote: "Imagine going on to actual Adele's Instagram live to ask her what her body count is".

NOT SOMEONE ASKING ADELE HER BODY COUNT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/YqLXTN61M2 — alex (@userctrI) October 9, 2021

Now why would they ask Adele for her body count😭

pic.twitter.com/6W1msuLYU5 — NATE (@NATERERUN) October 9, 2021

Somebody asked Adele what’s her body count on IG live 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/tN0aXzgcCO — Favv (@YaFav_003) October 9, 2021

Somebody just asked Adele her body count?????? pic.twitter.com/LdqvszTYPZ — chun-bri (@frisbrii) October 9, 2021

not sm1 asking adele what her body count is 💀 pic.twitter.com/tbkfqq2xXy — owen☁️ (@toulouseisbi) October 9, 2021

Although that question in particular gained a lot of traction, other fans asked insightful questions about the stars life.

The 'Hello' singer responded to a fan who asked about her mental health and she said: "That's a good question there. My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day by day, and I just address whatever comes my way. It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time with it."

When asked about her 'spark of joy', the star replied: "My spark of joy right now is my two puppies. It's my son's birthday soon, so I am really enjoying planning his birthday party."

Adele also excited fans by sharing a snippet of her new single dropping this Friday. See in the clip above.