Adele new album '30': Release date, tracklist, features, songs & more

When is Adele's new album coming out?

Adele has revealed the cover art of her new album '30' along with a release date.

The star has been teasing the album, leading fans to be excited to hear the new music.

Adele first confirmed the news of a new album at a wedding party in 2020.

In October 2020, Adele made her big comeback and hosted Saturday Night Live in the US.

During her monologue, she revealed that her new album isn't ready yet, leaving fans to think it will not be done before 2021.

She said: “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both. I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Adele unveils her new album artwork on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@adele

On Wednesday (Oct 13) the 'Hello' singer took to Instagram to reveal her album cover and reveal when her album will be dropping.

Posting a photo of her side profile while she stared whimsically into the distance, Adele announced her album release date.

'30 - November 19' the star captioned the photo, letting her fans know when her album will be dropping.

Adele releases a heartfelt statement on Instagram about her upcoming album. Picture: Instagram/@adele

In the post, Adele reveals she has 'never felt more peaceful' following her divorce from Simon Konecki.

She also admitted that she spent many nights 'sobbing and consumed with grief' over her marriage which was the inspiration to her album.

In April 2019, Adele confirmed that she and her husband Simon Konecki had broken up.

Adele announced her first single from the album 'Easy On Me' – which is set to drop on Friday 15th October.

Many fans took to social media to express how happy they were that Adele was back on the music scene.

Adele's new album will be dropping on November 19th.