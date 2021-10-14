Adele new album '30': Release date, tracklist, features, songs & more
14 October 2021, 16:55
The singer is gearing up to release her highly anticipated album '30'. Here's everything we know about it so far...
Adele is coming! The singer will be making a return after a five year status with her new album titled '30'.
Adele reacts to fan asking about her body count on Instagram Live
The 33-year-old superstar's last album '25' was released in 2015, following her 2011 album '21'. Adele released her first ever debut studio album '19' in 2008.
Now, she is one of the biggest international artists, hailing from Tottenham, North London.
Here's everything we know about Adele's upcoming album '30'.
-
When is Adele's new album coming out?
Adele has revealed the cover art of her new album '30' along with a release date.
The star has been teasing the album, leading fans to be excited to hear the new music.
Adele first confirmed the news of a new album at a wedding party in 2020.
In October 2020, Adele made her big comeback and hosted Saturday Night Live in the US.
During her monologue, she revealed that her new album isn't ready yet, leaving fans to think it will not be done before 2021.
She said: “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both. I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”
On Wednesday (Oct 13) the 'Hello' singer took to Instagram to reveal her album cover and reveal when her album will be dropping.
Posting a photo of her side profile while she stared whimsically into the distance, Adele announced her album release date.
'30 - November 19' the star captioned the photo, letting her fans know when her album will be dropping.
In the post, Adele reveals she has 'never felt more peaceful' following her divorce from Simon Konecki.
She also admitted that she spent many nights 'sobbing and consumed with grief' over her marriage which was the inspiration to her album.
In April 2019, Adele confirmed that she and her husband Simon Konecki had broken up.
Adele announced her first single from the album 'Easy On Me' – which is set to drop on Friday 15th October.
Many fans took to social media to express how happy they were that Adele was back on the music scene.
Adele's new album will be dropping on November 19th.
-
What is the tracklist to Adele's new album?
As of yet, the tracklist of Adele's new album '30' has not officially been released.
However, we do know that the star is releasing her first single 'Easy On Me' on Friday 15th October.
Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy— Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021
-
Who will feature on Adele's album?
Adele has revealed that there will be no features on her upcoming album '30'.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele confirmed that she will not have features on the album.
“It’s not that I don’t want to,” she said of her decision not to include any featured artists on her new tracks.
“It’s not calculated. It’s just never been right for some reason.”