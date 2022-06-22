People are comparing Beyoncé and Drake's new music and the memes are hilarious

The music maestros are bringing the 'oontz oontz' all summer

Drake and Beyoncé have both dropped new summer anthems in the form of house bangers.

Drizzy released Honestly Nevermind this month and Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated new solo single 'BREAK MY SOUL' this week.

Due to songs' roots in house and 'oontz oontz' music, fans have been notably comparing the two artists, and the memes to go with it are genius.

Beyonce and Drake meet at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé dropped her new song to humble Drake according to some fans...

Drake tried to give house and Beyoncé said “mmm, sounds more like apartment, bb.” — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 21, 2022

Clearly they believe in Beyoncé supremacy. After all, she is dropping her first solo album since 2016's Lemonade next month...

Another has compared Beyoncé and Drake's surprise new releases to absent musicians Frank Ocean and Rihanna.

frank ocean and rihanna after watching drake and beyonce drop pic.twitter.com/FvCF8aH06O — ♃ (@s2eeven) June 17, 2022

Please come back guys we MISS you. A crumb of new music is enough.

The musicians are bringing back Summer '16 and the vibes are immaculate!

The last time Drake and Beyoncé dropped was summer '16... pic.twitter.com/tOtROxd23b — Ambassador to the United Negro Caucus (@Hadassuh) June 17, 2022

Another commented that the rebirth of Summer 16 is upon us. Inject it.

'Oontz oontz' is back and what a summer it will be.

beyoncé and drake want us outside this summer…and that’s what they’ll get pic.twitter.com/bRhy3QTuCF — victorEMG❤️‍🔥 (@victorEMG) June 21, 2022

Drizzy's new album is perfect for a pub garden in the sunshine.

There must be more to the story?

the 3 day gap between drake and beyonce dropping is a story i want to know more about — Lauren Chanel (@MichelleHux) June 21, 2022

Apparently Drake released his album early in order to get it out before Beyoncé's new drop...

Summer 2022 is for the hot girls only!

beyoncé and drake in the studio deciding to make house music for the summer & rile the masses up pic.twitter.com/xhQwT6FRnE — muskan (@muskanlol) June 21, 2022

I need to hear BREAK MY SOUL in a club immediately.

Some Drake and Beyoncé fans are new to house music.

Me forcing myself to like house music because of Drake and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/DwsMp0KvMa — braddy (@bradiya_) June 21, 2022

Some fans think that their new styles of music will take some adjusting to.

