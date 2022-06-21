Beyoncé ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ lyrics meaning revealed

Queen Bey is back!

Beyoncé is back and has dropped her first single off her upcoming album, Renaissance!

She announced yesterday via social media that 'BREAK MY SOUL' would be released at midnight, with a house anthem ready for the summer months.

'BREAK MY SOUL' samples the likes of Robin. S's song 'Show Me Love' and frequent collaborator Big Freedia, who featured on her track Formation.

The song was produced by Beyoncé herself, as well as The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD and Jay-Z.

Here's what a few lyrics on the track really mean.

And they work my nerves / that's why I cannot sleep at night - Beyoncé feels overworked in her role as a musician.

Release ya anger / Release ya mind / Release ya job / Release the time / Release ya trade / Release ya stress / Release the love / Forget the rest - this is a vocal lifted from Big Freedia's 2014 LP Just Be Free.

Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night - Our queen and saviour is indeed back, and this release marks her first solo album since 2016.

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside / in case we forgot how we act outside - Beyoncé is back socialising after the pandemic and is undergoing big life changes which is reflected in her new music.

See the full lyrics to 'BREAK MY SOUL' below.

[Intro: Beyoncé & Big Freedia]



I'm About To Explode, Take Off This Load

Bend It, Bust It Open, Won't Ya Make It Go?

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

(Release Ya Wiggle)

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

(Release Ya Wiggle)

Aah! La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La

La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La

[Chorus: Beyoncé]



You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

I'm Telling Everybody

Everybody, Everybody

Everybody, Everybody, Yeah!

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]



Now, I Just Fell In Love

And I Just Quit My Job

I'm Gonna Find New Drive

Damn, They Work Me So Damn Hard

Work By Nine, Then Off Past Five

And They Work My Nerves

That's Why I Cannot Sleep At Night

[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]



Motivation!

I'm Looking For A New Foundation, Yeah!

And I'm On That New Vibration

I'm Building My Own Foundation, Yeah!

Hold Up, Oh! Baby, Baby

[Chorus: Beyoncé]



You Won't Break My Soul (Na, Na)

You Won't Break My Soul (No-No, Na, Na)

You Won't Brеak My Soul (No-No, Na, Na)

You Won't Break My Soul (Na, Na)

I'm Telling Evеrybody (Na, Na)

Everybody, Everybody

Everybody, Everybody, Yeah!

[Post-Chorus: Big Freedia]



Release Ya Anger, Release Ya Mind

Release Ya Job, Release The Time

Release Ya Trade, Release The Stress

Release The Love, Forget The Rest

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]



I'ma Let Down My Hair 'Cause I Lost My Mind

Bey Is Back And I'm Sleeping Real Good At Night

The Queens In The Front And The Doms In The Back

Ain't Taking No Flicks But The Whole Clique Snapped

There's A Whole Lot Of People In The House

Trying To Smoke With The Yak In Your Mouth

(Good At Night) And We Back Outside

You Said You Outside, But You Ain't That Outside

Worldwide Hoodie With The Mask Outside

In Case You Forgot How We Act Outside

[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]



Got Motivation (Motivation)

I Done Found Me A New Foundation, Yeah! (New Foundation)

And I'm Taking My New Salvation

(Oh! New Salvation, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!)

And I'ma Build My Own Foundation, Yeah!

(Oh! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Oh! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!)

Oh! Baby, Baby

[Chorus: Beyoncé]



You Won't Break My Soul (You Won't)

You Won't Break My Soul (Break My Soul)

You Won't Break My Soul (You Won't)

You Won't Break My Soul (Break My Soul)

And I'm Telling Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody, Yeah!

[Verse 3: Beyoncé]



If You Don't Seek It, You Won't See It

That, We All Know (Can't Break My Soul)

If You Don't Think It, You Won't Be It

That Love Ain't Yours (Can't Break My Soul)

Trying To Fake It, Never Makes It

That, We All Know (Can't Break My Soul)

You Can Have The Stress And Not Take Less

I'll Justify Love

We Go Round In Circles, Round In Circles

Searching For Love (Round In Circles)

We Go Up And Down, Lost And Found

Searching For Love

Looking For Something That Lives Inside Me

Looking For Something That Lives Inside Me

[Chorus 2x: Beyoncé]



You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

I'm Telling Everybody

Telling Everybody

Everybody, Everybody

Everybody, Everybody, Yeah!You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul, No, No

You Won't Break My Soul

You Won't Break My Soul

And I'm Telling Everybody (Oh!Yeah! Yeah!)

Everybody (Oh!Yeah! Yeah!)

Everybody

Everybody (Oh!Yeah! Yeah!)

[Bridge: Beyoncé]



I'm Taking My New Salvation

And I'ma Build My Own Foundation, Yeah!

Got Motivation (Motivation)

I Done Found Me A New Foundation, Yeah! (New Foundation)

I'm Taking My New Salvation (New Salvation)

And I'ma Build My Own Foundation, Yeah! (Own Foundation)

[Outro: Big Freedia]



I'm About To Explode, Take Off This Load

Bend It, Bust It Open, Won't Ya Make It Go

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

(Release Ya Wiggle)

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka, Yaka

(Release Ya Wiggle)

Release Ya Wiggle

Release Ya Wiggle

Release Ya Anger, Release Ya Mind

Release Ya Job, Release The Time

Release Ya Trade, Release The Stress

Release The Love, Forget The Rest

