Has Cardi B had surgery? Did the rapper get a nose job?

Did Cardi B get a face lift? Here's everything we know about Cardi B's surgeries.

Cardi B is not one to shy away from admitting that she has had surgery. The 28-year-old rapper has clapped back at trolls who dissed her for opting for plastic surgery.

The "Up" rapstress often addresses trolls who make digs about her appearance – whether it's her surgically enhanced body or her face without makeup.

But what surgeries has Cardi B actually had done? And how many times?

Has Cardi B had surgery? In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture. After giving birth to Kulture, Cardi B decided that she wanted to get back in shape as soon as possible, in order for her to get back to her tour. Cardi B was pictured with Offset whilst pregnant with Kulture in April 2018. Picture: Getty In early 2019, rumours began swirling around on social media after she was pictured on the red carpet in a dress showing off her six-pack abs. Cardi B revealed that she had gone under the knife again – getting yet another breast augmentation and liposuction in In May 2019. The star took to Instagram and revealed that she wasn’t seeing the results that she wanted by going to the gym. Unfortunately, undergoing surgery come with complications for Cardi B. In May, Cardi ended up postponing several concerts due to complications from liposuction. After taking a rest period, advised by her doctor, Cardi revealed that she wants to start hitting the gym properly to avoid getting more surgery. Cardi B sparked surgery rumours after debuting her abs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty In December 2020, Cardi B revealed a trick she used to do to look thicker, prior to having surgery. Taking to Twitter, Cardi wrote "It’s the fact that I used to put 2 thick ass tights under my jeans in Highschool to make my ass look fatter and nobody ever clock the tea"

Did Cardi B get a face lift? While Cardi B has not specifically addressed getting a face lift. However, the star has made it pretty clear that she will do whatever she wants with her body.

Did Cardi B get a nose job? Cardi B was seen walking around in multiple face coverings for weeks last year, which sparked face surgery rumours. After the rapstress was pictured without her mask, fans claimed the star had gotten a "new nose". Cardi B fans suspect the star has had a nose job. Picture: Getty The rumours were fuelled even more by footage from Cardi's 28th birthday celebration in October. One user commented "Is it me or did my baby change her nose". Another user wrote "come on, I like Cardi, but im not stupid she def had that eye cat surgery and her nose and lips done, which is nothing wrong with btw but no need to be in denial." However, Cardi B has not addressed the nose job claims.