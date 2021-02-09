What is the 'Up' Challenge on TikTok? What song is used and how do I do it?

What is the 'Up' Challenge on TikTok? What song is used and how do I do it? Picture: Getty/YouTube

How do you do the Cardi B inspired 'Up' Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.

Cardi B has sparked a new viral TikTok dance trend, following the release of her new single 'Up'.

The 28-year-old rapstress who released her new single ‘Up‘ on Friday (Feb 5), has responded to trolls claiming she engineers her music to inspire viral dance challenges.

A new dance craze called the ‘Up’ Challenge is currently taking social media by storm. But what is it? And how do you do it?