What is the 'Up' Challenge on TikTok? What song is used and how do I do it?
9 February 2021, 17:48 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 17:51
How do you do the Cardi B inspired 'Up' Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.
Cardi B has sparked a new viral TikTok dance trend, following the release of her new single 'Up'.
The 28-year-old rapstress who released her new single ‘Up‘ on Friday (Feb 5), has responded to trolls claiming she engineers her music to inspire viral dance challenges.
A new dance craze called the ‘Up’ Challenge is currently taking social media by storm. But what is it? And how do you do it?
What is the Cardi B inspired 'Up' challenge on TikTok?
Cardi B fans are taking over TikTok with the new 'Up' Challenge.
The challenge sees fans mimic the creative dance choreography from Cardi B's recently released music video.
The viral dance challenge uses Cardi B's song 'Up', starting with the hook lyrics:
"I said my face bomb, a** tight/Racks stack up Shaq height/ Jewelry on me, flashlight/ I been lit since last night/Hit him with that good good/Make a ni**a act right/ Broke boys don't deserve no p**sy, (I know that's right)".
The dance has moves often physically express the words in the song.
For example, when Cardi B raps "face bomb, a** tight", the choreography includes moves across the face, a dip and a booty pop.
See examples below.
How do I do the 'Up' Challenge on TikTok?
TikTok user @aaronrenfree demonstrates how to do the 'Up' Challenge in a slow motion tutorial clip below.
See a compilation of the #upchallenge videos below.