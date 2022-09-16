Why did Cardi B go to court? Rapper's sentence over strip club assault revealed

Cardi B has admitted two charges arising from an argument in a strip club.

Cardi B has admitted to two offences from a brawl in a strip club, and has made a deal that means she will avoid a trial and possible jail time.

The Grammy-winning rapper plead guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.

She was sentenced to 15 days community service.

Cardi B's defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K explained

Cardi B appearing in court. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B went to court and admitted organising and participating in two attacks on employees of the Angels nightclub in New York in 2018.

"I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," she said in a statement in court.

According to the Police, the incidents started due to a feud between the rapper and two sisters - one of whom she believed was having an affair with her husband Offset.

Cardi B claps back at fans roasting Offset's fashion choices

Cardi B at the Met Gala earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Prosecutors reported that the rapper and her entourage hit the victim who was a bartender, and pulled her hair and slammed her head into the bar.

Two weeks later, Cardi returned and threw alcohol and a pipe at the victims sister.

Cardi B admitted her charges quietly, and confirmed that she offered a friend £4000 to assist her in the confrontation.

Inside Cardi B and Offset's extravagant car-themed first birthday party for son Wave

Cardi B was mobbed by fans as she made an appearance in court. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B was given 15 days community service and ordered to stay away from the victims for three years.

She accepted the plea deal one day before it was due to go to trial, meaning that the case didn't go to trial where she would have received a higher sentence.

As part of her statement, the rapper said: "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me."

Cardi B divides fans after getting her first face tattoo

"These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now."

Cardi B rose to fame in 2017 with the track Bodak Yellow and is now considered one of the most successful female rappers in the industry.

As the rapper appeared in court, she was mobbed by multiple fans and court employees.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA