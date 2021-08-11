50 Cent likens DaBaby being 'cancelled' to Chris Brown's controversial past

11 August 2021, 17:08

The rapper has claimed DaBaby will bounce back from "being cancelled", comparing it to Chris Brown's comeback to the music industry.

50 Cent has weighed in on the DaBaby controversy, after the rapper had made homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on July 25th.

Kanye West removes 'Nah Nah Nah' featuring DaBaby from streaming services

The 'Suge' rapper issued a formal apology to the LGBTQ+ community for his "hurtful and triggering comments” and his “misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS".

However, he had later deleted from his social media accounts.

DaBaby has faced backlash over his homophobic rant during his Rolling Loud Miami 2021 performance.
DaBaby has faced backlash over his homophobic rant during his Rolling Loud Miami 2021 performance. Picture: Getty

In a recent interview with E!’s Nightly Pop, 50 Cent revealed that he believes DaBaby will bounce back from this controversy – despite him being cancelled from multiple festivals and losing brand partnerships.

When asked by co-hosts Morgan Stewart McGraw, Nina Parker and Hunter March whether he’ll bounce back, the hip-hop hitmaker said: “Yeah, he will. As long as he keeps his consistency with the music. Remember they canceled Chris Brown, five, six times?”

DaBaby and 50 Cent have worked closely together as the OG rapper offers him advice.
DaBaby and 50 Cent have worked closely together as the OG rapper offers him advice. Picture: Getty

The "In Da Club" rapper vouched for DaBaby as “a really talented, special artist” who made a huge mistake.

“He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in, as a rap artist. They didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar."

50 Cent further explained: "There’s nobody that tells you, ‘now you’re being held to these standards that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things, you can’t do these different things.'"

“He’s just two years into his career, there’s no artist development, no A&R,” he added, "and he’s definitely had no media training.” 50 added.

DaBaby has been dropped from multiple music festival lineups such as; Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, Day N Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Music Midtown Festival and a concert organized by Working Families Party.

He has also been dropped by several brands, including BooHoo Man.

Here is what DaBaby said at Rolling Loud Festival.

