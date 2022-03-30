Zoe Kravitz roasted after shady comment about Will Smith's Oscars slap

30 March 2022, 12:15

The Batman actress found herself in hot water last night after she threw shade at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards

Zoe Kravitz was dragged on social media last night (March 29) after she appeared to have shaded Will Smith on Instagram after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday.

The 33-year-old actress posted two of her looks from the red carpet, accompanying them both with shady captions aimed at Smith for his actions onstage.

Zoe Kravitz calling out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 on Instagram
Zoe Kravitz calling out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The first caption read: "Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now", whilst the second one said: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now".

After her captions caught some heat, the High Fidelity actress was called out for being friends with alleged abusers Alexander Wang and Jim Carrey, as well as the derogatory comments she made about Jaden Smith when he was 14.

Zoe Kravitz calling out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 on Instagram
Zoe Kravitz calling out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Back in 2013, she told ELLE magazine "There were moment that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, 'I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you". She continued: "When you're older, you know, we'll hang out... Nope that's inappropriate, you're 14".

Users on Twitter also dug up her old posts, pointing out that some of her posts came across as anti-Black.

An old Instagram post of Zoe Kravitz was shared online
An old Instagram post of Zoe Kravitz was shared online. Picture: Instagram

One user wrote: "Zoe Kravitz is the token black girl they use in movies to be the black girl without being a black girl. She doesn’t even like being the black girl. And her acting is bottom tier she’s Zoe in EVERYTHING never an actual character".

Another one commented: "It's the way Zoe Kravitz thought she was being edgy and cool shading Will Smith, someone who is Black Hollywood royalty, that is SENDING me".

A third person said: "Zoe Kravitz should have just sat there and ate her food".

At the award show on Sunday, Smith slapped Rock across the face after the iconic comedian joked about Jada being bald on stage whilst presenting the Best Documentary award saying: "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya".

The joke didn't go down well with Smith who instantly walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face before returning to his seat yelling: "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Since the incident, Smith has apologised to Rock for his actions, posting his statement on Instagram saying:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

He continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

