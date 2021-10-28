Jada Pinkett-Smith sparks memes after sharing details of her sex life with Will Smith

28 October 2021, 12:35 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 13:17

The actress opened up about maintaining her sex life with husband Will Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has set social media light once again after sharing candid details of her sex life with husband Will Smith.

Will Smith fans react after he admits marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith is not monogamous

The 'Girls Trip' actress, 50, spoke openly during an episode of Red Table Talk alongside Gywneth Paltrow about the difficulties of maintaining a healthy sex life during marriage.

"It's hard," said Jada, "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex.

Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her sex life with Will Smith during an episode off Ted Table Talk.
Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her sex life with Will Smith during an episode off Ted Table Talk. Picture: Getty

"It's like, 'Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

She continued, "You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same... I really try.

"It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it."

The chat sparked conversation online as fans discussed whether Jada has been sharing a bit too much of her personal life in recent years, especially when it comes to her marriage with Will, 53.

In a recent interview with GQ, Will shared that his relationship with Jada began monogamous, but the couple later made the choice to embark in an open relationship.

Will said the pair were "both miserable and clearly something had to change", adding that Jada had "never believed in conventional marriage" and that they both concluded that "monogamy isn't the only relational perfection."

