Will Smith fans react after he admits marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith is not monogamous

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have shocked fans with their latest confession.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have previously hit headlines when it was revealed that Jada Pinkett-Smith had a sexual relationship with singer August Alsina.

However, Will has now shared that he has also had sexual relationships outside of his wife.

Jada's confession sparked a range of reactions, as she admitted she had an "entanglement" with the 29 year old singer.

August went on to confirm the confession during an interview on 'The Breakfast Club'.

He went on to say that Jada's husband permitted their extra-marital relationship, saying: "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership".

Concluding: "...he gave me his blessing,".

However, Will reportedly shut down these claims, with his spokesperson saying that this was: "absolutely not true.".

The singer had previously been friends with Jada and Will's son as well having gone on holiday with the family.

However, In a recent interview with GQ, Will shared that their relationship began monogamous - however the couple made the choice to embark in an open relationship.

The reason for their decision was reportedly that they were “both miserable and clearly something had to change”.

The 53 year old continued to speak on his wife, saying: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage."

"Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up" he continued.

The pair said they had intense discussions about how their marriage should be, concluding that a they believe that "monogamy isn't "the only relational perfection.”.

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?" Will shared.

The star elaborated, saying: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.".

Finishing "marriage for us can’t be a prison.".

The star shared his thoughts on whether he would advise other people to embark in an open relationship, saying: "I don’t suggest this road for anybody."

"But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.” he continued.

However, fans have also shared their thoughts on Will's recent confession, with one social media user saying: "I want Will and Jada to leave us alone.".

Another tweeter wrote: "It sounds like Will and Jada are headed for divorce…".

However, one fan jumped to the couple's defence, tweeting: "The gag is neither Will or Jada said they had a picture perfect relationship. Y’all projected that onto them.".

The tweets continued, with one social media user saying: "Will saying Jada the one that wanted the "unconventional" marriage and i ABSOLUTELY believe it".

Another Tweeter wrote: "I think will and Jada are both obnoxious and i also think they were truly f*cking made for one another".

Another hilariously said: "everything i know about will and jada’s marriage i learned against my will".

What are your thoughts on Will and Jada's relationship?

