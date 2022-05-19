Yung Miami and Gina Huynh beef over Diddy explained

Here's everything you need to know about the love triangle between Diddy, Yung Miami and Gina Huynh

Diddy has found himself caught in a love triangle between Yung Miami and Gina Huynh after the two went head-to-head over the Bad Boy executive over social media.

Following him hosting the 2022 Billboard Awards, Huynh claimed her and Diddy were rekindling their love, posting a picture of him kissing her cheek to which Miami shut down instantly on Twitter.

Want to find out what was said between the two... here's everything you need to know about the love triangle between Diddy, Yung Miami and Gina Huynh so far!

Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Gina Huynh – who not only previously dated Diddy but also Chris Brown allegedly took a shot a Yung Miami after she posted an IG story of Diddy kissing her cheek on what appeared to be a private jet

Yung Miami instantly took to Twitter, reacting to the picture tweeting "somebody please give this girl some attention".

She then followed it up by saying "Notice me please a*s b*tch go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b*tch I ain’t!".

Yung Miami address Gina Huynh on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

After the online outburst, Yung Miami took to Complex, where she addressed the beef between the two, clapping back at Gina saying "because b*tches want attention. You know how a person just keeps poking you, so it was like ‘what’s up b*tch?’ I see you, relax".

JT then chimed to share here thoughts, adding "because b*tches ain’t no bullies. Like, Yung Miami ain’t nobody to play with so if she wants to say something she can say something. Gina Huynh will be forgotten by tomorrow, she still go be Yung Miami".

Yung Miami speaks on the back and forth with Gina Huynh. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sktzMLDxoA — Complex (@Complex) May 18, 2022

"Yeah, it just be like – after a while it be like, ‘girl okay, relax.’ You just doing too much" Yung Miami continued.

The two continued to go back and forth, to which Gina dripped a preview of a new song that Yung Miami also addressed in the interview. “I need my 20% because if that n*gga couldn’t get you there – you had to use my face, baby, pay me – period".

Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Fans have been speculating a relationship between Diddy and Yung Miami since June 2021, after the two were spotted holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre "P"'s 40th birthday party.

The two then began to post snaps of them hanging out together, with Caresha even sharing a video of her sitting on Diddy's lap on her Instagram story drinking Tequila.