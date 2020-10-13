Chris Brown spotted with girlfriend Gina Huynh days after Ammika reunion

Chris Brown spotted with girlfriend Gina Huynh days after Ammika reunion. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has been spotted in London with his new girlfriend Gina V Huynh, days after he was with his ex Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown has been in the headlines recently after returning to London for the first time since his 2009 ban.

The 31-year-old rapper was first spotted in Mayfair's Novikov restaurant with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris and their son Aeko.

However, the "Go Crazy" singer has also been seen in London with his alleged new flame, Gina V. Huynh.

Brown recently reunited with Harris and Aeko, who were both in Germany for the duration of the pandemic due to the travel ban.

Harris had initially flown to Germany for work, however was unable to travel back to the states. In the mean time, it looks like Breezy found a new beau.

Chris Brown was seen getting into the vehicle with his girlfriend Gina. Picture: Getty

Days after his reunion with Ammika and Aeko, it seems as though Chris had plans to fly his new girlfriend Gina V. Huynh in the United Kingdom together.

According to The Daily Mail, Chris and Gina spent the night out in the Notting Hill area inLondon, having dinner together at a Russian restaurant.

Although the pair were not photographed together, Chris was spotted walking to a car that they shared. Gina was pictured with a serious look on her face as he entered the vehicle.

The pair had allegedly enjoyed a night out at singer Adele's house, at her late night soiree.

Breezy was embraced upon his arrival, with many of Adele's friends welcoming him in true London style.

Chris and Ammika welcomed their son Aeko in November 2019. Picture: Instagram

Rumours about Brown and Harris' split were sparked back in August, when Ammika posted a meme on her story which read, "I'm at the 'don't talk to me unless you wanna wife me' stage".

Shortly after that Ammika's post, Brown shared his own post and wrote, "YOU GONE CRY ON MY BUS OR DA BUS !?" as the caption.

Both Ammika and Chris had also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!