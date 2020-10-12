Chris Brown parties with singer Adele at her London home

Chris Brown parties with singer Adele at her London home. Picture: Getty

Singer Chris Brown has been spotted on his way to Adele's house for a late-night party in London.

Chris Brown is making the most of his London stay. The singer attended a late-night soirée with friends at singer Adele's home on Thursday.

The 31-year-old musician arrived at the "Someone Like You" singers West London home in the middle of the night, and didn't leave until the early hours.

The "Go Crazy" hitmaker –who was wearing his coronavirus face mask - was celebrated by Adele and her friends upon his arrival.

Breezy kept his attire toned down and super casual, as he was pictured wearing a baseball cap, along with a woolly teamed with a woolly sweater.

Chris Brown spotted as he makes his way to Adele's West London home. Picture: Getty

Brown was photographed as he made his way to Adele's house.

A source close to Adele, 32, told The Sun : “It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am."

“He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.”

This link up is not unfamiliar, as Chris and Adele have partied together over the years. The pair most recently were seen partying at Drake's 33rd birthday bash last year.

The artists first met at the 55th annual Grammy Awards back in 2013.

Adele and Chris Brown met at The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown's return to London comes as a shock to many, after the singer has been banned from the UK since 2009.

The ban came about after the singer plead guilty in the felony assault charge, after physically assaulting his ex Rihanna.

Subsequently, Brown was denied a visa when trying to enter the country in 2010 for his Fan Appreciation Tour.

Last week, fans were flabbergasted after Brown was spotted at Novikov, a Russian restaurant in the Mayfair, London.

On Thursday (Oct 8) Breezy was seen in Notting Hill with his rumoured current girlfriend Gina Huynh, who seemingly went with him to see Adele.