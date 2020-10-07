Chris Brown 'spotted in London' and fans are losing it

7 October 2020, 15:14 | Updated: 7 October 2020, 15:39

Chris Brown spotted in London and fans are losing it.
The 'Undecided' singer was previously banned from entering the UK.

Chris Brown fans are losing it after he was reportedly spotted in London, over a decade after he was banned from entering the UK.

Chris Brown finally reunites with Ammika Harris and son Aeko Catori

The 31-year-old singer - who was reunited with his on-off girlfriend Ammika Harris and their son Aeko Catori this week - was allegedly filmed entering Mayfair restaurant Novikov by a fan who saw him from their table.

Brown was publicly banned from entering numerous countries, including the United Kingdom, following his infamous 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The 'No Guidance' singer was preparing for a tour of the UK in 2010, but was refused entry on the grounds of him "being guilty of a serious criminal offence". However, ten years later, it appears his ban must have been lifted.

As the new footage of Breezy began circulating online, fans took to Twitter to express their shock. "How is Chris Brown in London and I haven’t been alerted yet," wrote one user.

"I’m about to start walking around central london until I bump into Chris Brown," said another.

Yesterday, Brown shared a photo of himself with Ammika and Aeko snuggled up together on a bench, captioning the snap "MADE IT" with a heart love heart emoji.

Ammika has been living overseas with 11-month-old Aeko since January, while Breezy has been living in the United States and unable to see his son due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

