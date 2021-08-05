Are Yung Miami and Diddy dating? Viral video sparks relationship rumours

Fans are convinced Yung Miami and Diddy are in a relationship – but are they dating? Here's what we know so far...

Yung Miami and Diddy have re-ignited rumours that they are dating as the pair were spotted looking cozy in a new video.

However, it was not the first time the pair had been romantically linked with one another.

The first set of dating rumours began in June – when they were spotted holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P"'s birthday party.

Here's what we know about Yung Miami and Diddy so far.