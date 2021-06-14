YouTube vs TikTok boxing fights: Results, rules, dates, locations & more

YouTube vs TikTok boxing fights: Results, rules, dates, locations & more. Picture: Getty

The popular boxing event took place at Hard Rock stadium in Miami. Here's everything we know about the 'Social Gloves' special boxing fight events.

YouTube and TikTok stars are replicating the success YouTube star Logan Paul and KSI have seen in their new boxing careers.

A new special boxing event founded by promotional outfit Social Gloves will put on the 'Battle of the Platforms' which sets social media stars to verse each other in a boxing match.

Bryce Hall fights Austin McBroom at LivexLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021. Picture: Getty

The idea us that one star from from two different apps will verse each other in five-round contests with two-minute rounds, 16oz gloves and no headger.

On Saturday night (Jun 12) British YouTube stars AnEsonGib, Deji Olatunji and Faze Jarvis competed in a card which kicked off at midnight from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The fights took place where Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather happened earlier this month.

The high-profile KSI vs Logan Paul fight in August 2018 drew huge numbers of viewers. The subsequent rematch, in November 2019, was a full pay-per-view fight, promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The event is available for British fans on pay-per-view from the official Social Gloves website.

Here's everything we know about the YouTube vs TikTok boxing fights

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul boxing fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6th, 2021. Picture: Getty

What is the full fight card for the YouTube vs TikTok boxing matches? Austin McBroom v Bryce Hall AnEsonGib v Tayler Holder Deji v Vinnie Hacker DDG v Nate Wyatt Faze Jarvis v Michael Le Tanner Fox v Ryland Storms Landon McBroom v Ben Azelart What are the YouTube Vs TikTok rules? Each match will be five rounds long and they will, in fact, be judged. A winner will most certainly be declared at the end of the fight. The rounds are two minutes each, and when it comes to knockdowns, they will be counted towards the fighters' scorecard. 16 oz. gloves will be worn throughout the fight and knockouts will be allowed. How do I watch the YouTube vs TikTok boxing matches? The event was broadcasted on LiveXLive – a concert streaming platform which is taking it's first foray into the world of boxing pay-per-view. Fans purchase the pay-per-view for £35 by visiting the official website. Every PPV order comes with an exclusive NFT (Non-fungible token), which is a piece of digital artwork to commemorate the event. What were the results of the YouTube vs TikTok boxing match? Austin McBroom def. Bryce Hall

AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder: Majority Draw

Vinnie Hacker def. Deji

DDG def. Nate Wyatt

Faze Jarvis def. Michael Le

Landon McBroom def. Ben Azelart

Ryan Johnston def. Cale Saurage

TikTok star Bryce Hall challenged YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI to a fight. Hall and KSI began beefing on Twitter after KSI came to McBroom's defense before the lead-up to the fight.

In a tweet, KSI tweeted a photo of Hall in a headlock reading "you good?" to which he responded "yeah im perfectly fine! thanks for asking! let’s make it happen? tayler vs deji and me vs you! after we drop our opponents june 12th of course".

yeah im perfectly fine! thanks for asking! let’s make it happen? tayler vs deji and me vs you! after we drop our opponents june 12th of course https://t.co/hUMCy5DckP — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 19, 2021

This article will be updated with upcoming matches once they have been confirmed.