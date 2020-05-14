KSI opens up about next boxing fight & debut album 'Dissimulation'

YouTuber KSI is getting ready to release his debut album 'Dissimulation' on Friday 22nd May.

Waving the flag for YouTube rappers everywhere, KSI has already dropped some big hits from his debut album, with 'Wake Up Call', 'Down Like That' and 'Houdini' all popping off on the airwaves.

With his debut album just days away, KSI sat down with Capital XTRA's Yinka & Shayna Marie to share a few details about the new release and also reveal what he's been getting up to during lockdown.

