Young Dolph tribute album 'Long Live Dolph': release date, tracklist, features and more

Releasing on January 21, Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph is dedicated to the memory and music of the late Memphis rapper

Following his tragic death, Young Dolph's independent record label, Paper Route Empire, is honouring him with a tribute album named Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, dropping on January 21.

The compilation will feature songs from some of his favourite artists and friends including the likes of Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and Kenny Muney.

R&B singer Monica, who was close friends with the late rapper revealed the album's artwork on her Instagram, captioning it: "#LLD • LONG LIVE DOLPH 1-21 🐬 Pre-Order Nowwww".

When will Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph be released?

The album will be released on January 21 on all streaming platforms.

Who will feature on the album?

It's been reported that songs from some of the artist on Paper Route Empire roster including Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and Kenny Muney will feature on the album.

Is there a tracklist?

At the moment, no tracklist has been released, however, a few of his friends have released tribute tracks on celebrating him. Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane released a song called 'Long Live Dolph' back in December.

The late Memphis rapper who was shot and killed in his hometown on Wednesday (Nov 17), while buying cookies at a store was 36 at the time of his death.

Since his passing, two murder suspects have reportedly been arrested. Justin Johnson, 23, was apprehended by US Marshals in Indiana on Tuesday and is currently in police custody.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was moved to Shelby County from a DeSoto County detention facility on Tuesday. He was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi, on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used as a getaway car in the killing.

Young Dolph at the 2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center. Picture: Getty

