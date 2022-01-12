Two Young Dolph murder suspects arrested following fatal shooting

12 January 2022, 17:26

US Police have arrested the two men responsible for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was gunned down in his hometown

Young Dolph's murder suspects have reportedly been arrested for his gunning him down in his hometown of Memphis less than two months after his death.

Young Dolph allegedly spotted with murder suspect Justin Johnson in old photo

Memphis law enforcement sources confirmed that Young Dolph was shot and killed as he was buying cookies at Makeda's Butter Cookies in Memphis on Wednesday (Nov 17).

According to TMZ, Justin Johnson, 23, was apprehended by US Marshals in Indiana on Tuesday and is currently in police custody.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was moved to Shelby County from a DeSoto County detention facility on Tuesday.

Smith was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi, on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used as a getaway car in the killing.

The late Young Dolph at the 2021 ONE Musicfest
The late Young Dolph at the 2021 ONE Musicfest. Picture: Getty

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and theft ranging from $10,000 to $60,000. Smith is also accused of attempted first-degree murder, illegally carrying or having a weapon, and using a handgun to commit a felony.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a warrant on Wednesday, with U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police offering a combined reward of $15,000 for any information leading to Johnson's detention.

Straight Drop, a 23-year-old rapper, had earlier stated that he would turn himself in to authorities on Saturday, but he failed to do so.

Rapper Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis, TN
Rapper Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis, TN. Picture: Getty

The store owner of the cookie shop he was murdered outside told FOX 13 News that the 36-year-old rapper walked into the store to buy cookies, then a vehicle pulled up and fired shots through the window, striking him.

Footage which was shared on social media showed Dolph’s camouflage coloured Lamborghini, which was seen parked outside of the bakery.

The 'Drip Like This' rapper was filmed promoting the Makeda's Butter Cookies just last week.

R.I.P Young Dolph 🕊

